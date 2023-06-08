McIntosh takes over as new head baseball coach at SHS

There has been a lot of turnover in the coaching ranks at Statesboro High in the past few years. Recently the Blue Devils announced that baseball coach Chis Bishop was stepping down and his successor was revealed last week as Nicholas McIntosh was announced as the new head coach.







“Coach McIntosh displayed a plethora of knowledge that will lead to sustaining effective relationships with our student athletes.” said SHS principal Keith Wright “He is a welcome addition to our faculty and athletic staff.”





McIntosh comes to the Statesboro from Battery Creek High School in Beaufort, S.C where he was serving as an assistant principal. He will also serve as assistant athletics director at Statesboro High.

“I’m excited to be a part of the Blue Devil family and to carry on a winning culture and tradition," McIntosh said. "The future is bright, and I'm looking forward to competing for region and state titles here at Statesboro High School.”





McIntosh is a graduate of Mendenhall High School in Mendenhall, Mississippi. He received a bachelor's degree in education from William Carey University and a master's degree in Educational Leadership from Lamar University. McIntosh has not coached in a few years last serving as head baseball coach and offensive coordinator at Mount Olive high school in Hattiesburg Miss.





This place reminded me so much of Hattiesburg, it just felt like home,” McIntosh said. “This was the right place at the right time. My philosophy is practice doesn’t make perfect, but perfect practice makes perfect. If we can execute the way we practice then I expect our win totals to go up and our kids will have fun and compete on the highest level.”





McIntosh has nearly 20 years of experience as a collegiate player, high school head coach and collegiate umpire. McIntosh said being an umpire gives him a unique position on the field.





“I tell people I wish I would have been able to umpire on the collegiate level before I got into coaching,” McIntosh said. “It really taught me so much I didn’t know about the game. I understand umpire positioning which helps me understand how calls are made and if I have a question about a call, I know how best to plead my case.”





McIntosh said he expects to begin some summer drills in the next week and met with many players and their families at a meet and greet session Tuesday afternoon at Statesboro High.