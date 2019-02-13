Local teams wind down 2019

Plenty of Bulloch County basketball teams were getting in some pre-Christmas hoops action in this past week, and there was a lot of success.







The Statesboro boys went 3-0 in the U-Save-It Classic in Albany. The Blue Devils beat Glynn Academy 57-45, then knocked off Deerfield Windsor 70-34 and finally took care of Colquitt County 70-50. Senior guard Zarion Griffin was named to the All-Tournament team, and averaged 18.5 points per game. The victories improve the Blue Devils record to 6-5. Up next Statesboro hosts the Gentlemen’s Classic December 26-28th. Statesboro plays each night at 8:00, and take on Hiram, Lifetime Christian, and Greenbrier.





The Statesboro girls are currently 8-2 on the season, and will be back in action December 27-30th at the annual Morris Bank Holiday Classic in Jonesboro. The Lady Devils open things up Friday at 4:00 against Baldwin.





The Bulloch Academy boys and girls host a four team round robin tournament this past weekend. The Girls improved to 11-1 on the season with wins against Notre Dame Academy and Robert Toombs. In the Notre Dame game Regan Ellis led the way with 12 points, while Leah Williford chipped in with 11. The Gator boys split a pair of games, as they knocked off Notre Dame 75-47, and then fell to Robert Toombs 58-36. The Gators are now 3-7 on the season. Up next the Gators host Coastal Home School Friday in the annual Gator Classic at 5:00, the boys play at 6:30.





The Southeast Bulloch boys are currently 5-6 on the season. The last time the guys were on the floor they knocked off South Effingham last week 90-70. Janard Mike led the Jackets with 32 points and 15 rebounds. Next up for the boys they play at Camden County Friday at 4:30. The Lady Jackets are currently 4-8, and lost to South Effingham 61-55. The girls next game is Friday at 3:00 in Metter as they take on Long County in the Metter Christmas Tournament.





The Portal Panther boys are currently 6-4. The last time the Panthers took the court was last week in a 69-65 loss to Metter. Up next the Panthers play at Calvary Day Friday at 3:00. The Portal girls are 3-6 on the season, and will take on Calvary Friday at 1:30.





One other team that was recently in action in a tournament was the Statesboro Blue Devil wrestling team who placed second in their annual Statesboro Scramble Tournament, which was won by Screven County.





Individual champions for the Blue Devils included Gabe Hardy (113 lbs.) and Aaron Baynon (152 lbs.), who both improved to 12-1 on the season. Other first place finishers were R.J. King (182 lbs.) who is now 10-1 on the year, and Noah Brannen (195 lbs.) who is also 12-1.





Up next Statesboro will participate in the Bulldog Bash at Harlem High School December 28th. The Blue Devils then head to the Rumble on the River January 4th at North Augusta High School.