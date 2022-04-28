Lady Eagles earn bid to Tallahassee Regional

Members of the Georgia Southern women’s golf team gathered Wednesday afternoon at the Bennett/Ramsey golf facility to find out where they were heading for the NCAA Regionals. It was a long wait, but they were finally announced in the second to last Regional during the selection show on The Golf Channel as the Eagles will be heading down to Tallahassee.

“It’s definitely exciting to know now where we are headed,” said Eagle coach Mimi Burke. “We are happy it’s nearby which means it will be good for our bodies and easy to get down there which is to our advantage.”

This is the first trip to the NCAA Regionals which came after the Eagles captured their first Sun Belt Championship last week. Players are anxious to get things underway and get a feel for what it’s like to play in an NCAA Regional event.

“We were all just so pumped up to be in the NCAA’s we really didn’t care where it was but since it’s in Tallahassee it will be nice for our families to be able to drive and watch us,” said Statesboro’s Abby Newton. “We will get to play on Bermuda grass like we are used to which is nice. I think we have played in some really good fields and this will be a test, but we feel like we can compete with anyone right now.”

The Eagles have had some success in the sunshine state including winning the Sun Belt Tournament in Daytona and are hopeful that will help them.

“We just won in Daytona and Florida is my home state so I’m excited to get things going,” said Eagle senior Madison Heideman. I think it will bring back good memories for us to be back in Florida. I think we had a great mindset in our last two tournaments and I think if we can just get back to that birdie mentality, we will be fine.”

This may be the first time the Eagle players have played in the NCAA Regionals, but coach Burke has been a part of a few post season bids including traveling to Tallahassee last year as a member of the coaching staff at The University of Georgia.

“I know that course pretty well,” said Burke. “We have some courses we can stop and play on the way down there which is another advantage. The grass will be similar to what they have seen as opposed to if we had to head up to Ann Arbor or over to Stanford in California.”

Burke understands this is all new for the team, but feels they have earned their spot and won’t be intimidated by playing in arguably the toughest regional field.

“Looking at the other teams in the reginal I think it’s the best one,” said Burke. “We have seen most of the teams that will be in there with us during the season which is a benefit. We are going to do what we have been doing lately and that is to close the chapter and get into a birdie mentality. It is another tournament and we are there to win, that remains our goal.”

The Regional is scheduled for May 9-11 at Seminole Legacy Golf Club in Tallahassee. Other teams competing include South Carolina, UCLA, Florida State, Ole Miss, Illinois, Mississippi State, Miami, Denver, North Florida, College of Charleston and Quinnipiac.