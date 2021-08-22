Herald's SHE Expo returns with focus on health, fitness and beauty

More than 45 exhibitors were on hand during this year's SHE Women's Expo, held at The Venues at Ogeechee Technical College last Saturday. Last year's event was cacelled due to concerns with COVID-19.

The free event brings together area medical professionals, health care companies, beauty specialists, and business and civic clubs with women from all over the area.

Pennye Tremble tries out a Brain Tap guided meditation from New Life Chiropractic during the SHE Women's Health Expo at Ogeechee Technical College. - photo by By SCOTT BRYANT/staff The experts offered various services such as free samples, demonstrations, makeovers and health information. In addition, there were free health screenings by East Georgia Regional Medical Center and other health professionals, including blood pressure and vision screenings, and stroke assessment and screenings.

The event, in its second year, also included break-out sessions in beginner's yoga, CPR basics, stroke awareness and prevention, exercise and nutrition.

The event was presented by the Statesboro Herald, with title sponsor East Georgia Regional Medical Center. Platinum sponsor was Southern OB/GYN, and Silver sponsors were McCook's Pharmacy and Statesboro Urgent Care.