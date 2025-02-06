Helton inks five-year extension as head coach for Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern Director of Athletics Chris Davis announced a five-year extension to the contract of head football coach Clay Helton on Wednesday. Helton’s contract extension will run through the 2029 season.
"We are pleased that we are able to announce the signing of Clay Helton to a five-year contract extension as the head coach of the Georgia Southern football program,” Davis said. “Coach Helton is a proven head coach who has continued to build this program each year, and he gives us consistency in leadership that continues to move us onward and upward. He understands the passion of Eagle Nation and is driving this program toward those championship expectations.”
In his three seasons at Georgia Southern the Eagles have posted a 20-19 record. The Eagles are coming off Helton’s best season at 8-5 finishing the season falling in the New Orleans Bowl 31-26 to Sam Houston State.
“My goal was to continue building on the momentum of his first three seasons—in recruiting, student-athlete experience, fan attendance and winning—and signing Coach Helton to a contract extension allows us to do just that,” Davis said. “He’s an incredible ambassador of this university and I look forward to watching him continue as the leader of our football team.”
Helton just finished wrapping up his third recruiting class at Georgia Southern and is excited about the future for the Eagle program.
"I’m very thankful to Dr. Kyle Marrero and Chris Davis for their trust in our staff as we continue to lead the Georgia Southern football program,” Helton said. “This is a special place and it is an honor to be a part of the Statesboro community and the tradition of excellence that is Georgia Southern Football. I’m excited to continue to guide our program to our championship aspirations and look forward to being in Statesboro for a long time.
Helton, 52, was named the 11th full-time head coach in the Georgia Southern modern football era on Nov. 2, 2021. Now entering his fourth season in Statesboro, Helton has led the Eagles to three bowl games in as many years with notable victories over Nebraska, App State, James Madison and Marshall during his brief tenure.
Georgia Southern Football 2025 Signees
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School/Last
Donal Dempsey K 5-11 175 Dunboyne, Ireland ProKick Australia
Caleb Butler LB 6-1 220 Brunswick, Ga. Brunswick HS
Tay Mckibbins OL 6-4 310 Atlanta, Ga. Cass HS
Amari Wilson DE 6-2 245 Moultrie, Ga. Colquitt County
Caleb Ellis DT 6-2 280 Roswell, Ga. Milton HS
Braxtin McLester LB 6-3 215 Douglasville, Ga. Douglas County
Elijah Fears DT 6-2 300 Atlantic City, N.J. Irwin County HS
Elijah French S 6-1 190 Tucker, Ga. Tucker HS
Weston Bryan QB 6-4 240 Leesburg, Ga. Lee County HS
Jeremiah Ware WR 5-11 190 Gainesville, Ga. Gainesville HS
Issac "Ike" Turner OL 6-5 300 Atlanta, Ga. Tucker HS
Brandon Stoner OL 6-4 315 Louisville, Ky. Ardrey Kell HS
Ethan Johnson LB 6-3 215 Decatur, Ga. Decatur HS
Nigel Eldridge Jr. DE 6-2.5 255 Jacksonville, Fla. Beachside HS
Charlie Johnston QB 6-5 200 Moody, Ala. Moody HS
Peyton Plott WR 5-9 175 Auburn, Ala. Auburn HS
Jace Molden OL 6-2 285 Leesburg, Ga. Lee County HS
Colton Veltkamp LB 6-1 225 Bowling Grn, Ky. South Warren HS
Akeondre Chaney CB 6-1 190 Thomaston, Ga. Upson-Lee HS
Jeremiah Ticket DT 6-4 290 Jonesboro, Ga. Jonesboro HS
Henry Gregory TE 6-7 215 Hoover, Ala. Spain Park HS
Camden Brown WR 6-3 200 Monroe, La. St. Thomas Aquinas
AJ Brown Sr. DB 6-1 195 Cordele, Ga. Crisp County
Jayden Davis DB 6-2 185 Suwanee, Ga. Collins Hill
Dylan Gary WR 6-5 210 Suwanee, Ga. North Gwinnett
Ahmon Green TE 6-2 245 Columbia, S.C. Georgia State
Brian Green Jr. WR 6-1 195 Jacksonville, Fla. Florida
Brendan Harrington LB 6-1 230 Moncure, N.C. App State
River Helms TE 6-4 240 Lester, Ala. Western Kentucky
Turner Helton QB 6-2 185 Palos Verdes, Ca. Western Kentucky
Uce Iloh DL 6-5 275 Fayetteville, Ga. Georgia Tech
Carlo Thompson DB Back 6-0 185 Richmond, Va. Virginia
Brandon Tyson LB 6-1 225 Whiteville, N.C. Elon
Antonio White Jr. DB 6-2 180 Snellville, Ga. Rutgers