Helton inks five-year extension as head coach for Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern Director of Athletics Chris Davis announced a five-year extension to the contract of head football coach Clay Helton on Wednesday. Helton’s contract extension will run through the 2029 season.

"We are pleased that we are able to announce the signing of Clay Helton to a five-year contract extension as the head coach of the Georgia Southern football program,” Davis said. “Coach Helton is a proven head coach who has continued to build this program each year, and he gives us consistency in leadership that continues to move us onward and upward. He understands the passion of Eagle Nation and is driving this program toward those championship expectations.”

In his three seasons at Georgia Southern the Eagles have posted a 20-19 record. The Eagles are coming off Helton’s best season at 8-5 finishing the season falling in the New Orleans Bowl 31-26 to Sam Houston State.

“My goal was to continue building on the momentum of his first three seasons—in recruiting, student-athlete experience, fan attendance and winning—and signing Coach Helton to a contract extension allows us to do just that,” Davis said. “He’s an incredible ambassador of this university and I look forward to watching him continue as the leader of our football team.”

Helton just finished wrapping up his third recruiting class at Georgia Southern and is excited about the future for the Eagle program.

"I’m very thankful to Dr. Kyle Marrero and Chris Davis for their trust in our staff as we continue to lead the Georgia Southern football program,” Helton said. “This is a special place and it is an honor to be a part of the Statesboro community and the tradition of excellence that is Georgia Southern Football. I’m excited to continue to guide our program to our championship aspirations and look forward to being in Statesboro for a long time.

Helton, 52, was named the 11th full-time head coach in the Georgia Southern modern football era on Nov. 2, 2021. Now entering his fourth season in Statesboro, Helton has led the Eagles to three bowl games in as many years with notable victories over Nebraska, App State, James Madison and Marshall during his brief tenure.





Georgia Southern Football 2025 Signees





Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School/Last

Donal Dempsey K 5-11 175 Dunboyne, Ireland ProKick Australia

Caleb Butler LB 6-1 220 Brunswick, Ga. Brunswick HS

Tay Mckibbins OL 6-4 310 Atlanta, Ga. Cass HS

Amari Wilson DE 6-2 245 Moultrie, Ga. Colquitt County

Caleb Ellis DT 6-2 280 Roswell, Ga. Milton HS

Braxtin McLester LB 6-3 215 Douglasville, Ga. Douglas County

Elijah Fears DT 6-2 300 Atlantic City, N.J. Irwin County HS

Elijah French S 6-1 190 Tucker, Ga. Tucker HS

Weston Bryan QB 6-4 240 Leesburg, Ga. Lee County HS

Jeremiah Ware WR 5-11 190 Gainesville, Ga. Gainesville HS

Issac "Ike" Turner OL 6-5 300 Atlanta, Ga. Tucker HS

Brandon Stoner OL 6-4 315 Louisville, Ky. Ardrey Kell HS

Ethan Johnson LB 6-3 215 Decatur, Ga. Decatur HS

Nigel Eldridge Jr. DE 6-2.5 255 Jacksonville, Fla. Beachside HS

Charlie Johnston QB 6-5 200 Moody, Ala. Moody HS

Peyton Plott WR 5-9 175 Auburn, Ala. Auburn HS

Jace Molden OL 6-2 285 Leesburg, Ga. Lee County HS

Colton Veltkamp LB 6-1 225 Bowling Grn, Ky. South Warren HS

Akeondre Chaney CB 6-1 190 Thomaston, Ga. Upson-Lee HS

Jeremiah Ticket DT 6-4 290 Jonesboro, Ga. Jonesboro HS

Henry Gregory TE 6-7 215 Hoover, Ala. Spain Park HS

Camden Brown WR 6-3 200 Monroe, La. St. Thomas Aquinas

AJ Brown Sr. DB 6-1 195 Cordele, Ga. Crisp County

Jayden Davis DB 6-2 185 Suwanee, Ga. Collins Hill

Dylan Gary WR 6-5 210 Suwanee, Ga. North Gwinnett

Ahmon Green TE 6-2 245 Columbia, S.C. Georgia State

Brian Green Jr. WR 6-1 195 Jacksonville, Fla. Florida

Brendan Harrington LB 6-1 230 Moncure, N.C. App State

River Helms TE 6-4 240 Lester, Ala. Western Kentucky

Turner Helton QB 6-2 185 Palos Verdes, Ca. Western Kentucky

Uce Iloh DL 6-5 275 Fayetteville, Ga. Georgia Tech

Carlo Thompson DB Back 6-0 185 Richmond, Va. Virginia

Brandon Tyson LB 6-1 225 Whiteville, N.C. Elon

Antonio White Jr. DB 6-2 180 Snellville, Ga. Rutgers