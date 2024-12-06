Georgia Southern to face Sam Houston in New Orleans Bowl

For the seventh time in 10 years of eligibility and for the third year in a row, Georgia Southern is headed to an NCAA postseason bowl game.

Georgia Southern (8-4) will meet Sam Houston (9-3) of Conference USA in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, inside Caesars Superdome, as released by the bowl Friday afternoon. The game will be televised nationally by ESPN2 and be available on the radio on the Georgia Southern Sports Network and National Bowl Radio.

"I think I speak for all of Eagle Nation when I say that we are extremely excited to be selected for the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl," said head coach Clay Helton. "We would like to thank Billy Ferrante and the entire New Orleans Bowl committee for this wonderful invitation and we look forward to a great game with Sam Houston on December 19th in the Caesars Superdome. This game is played in a great city and an elite venue and we can't wait to begin preparations. Hail Southern!"

The New Orleans Bowl will mark the first football meeting between GS and Sam Houston.

"We are thrilled to be invited back to the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl this year," said GS director of athletics Chris Davis. "I want to thank Billy Ferrante and his entire bowl team for bringing the Eagles back to New Orleans. They did an incredible job of pulling off the 2020 New Orleans Bowl in the midst of COVID and we couldn't be more excited that everyone in our travel party will get the full New Orleans experience this time. I can't wait to see all of Eagle Nation take over New Orleans and the Caesars Superdome on December 19th!"

It will be the Eagles' second appearance in the New Orleans Bowl after downing Louisiana Tech 38-3 in the 2020 version of the bowl. Caesars Superdome recently unveiled a $560 million transformation, strategically aimed at enhancing the facility's fan experience, highlighted by wireless and cellular upgrades, new premium spaces, additional fan amenities and technology improvements, and enhanced accessibility for disabled fans and guests with sensory issues.

Tickets to the New Orleans Bowl start at $60 and will go on sale through Georgia Southern soon. All tickets purchased through the department will help support Georgia Southern Athletics. Additional information on fan events will be released next week.

Georgia Southern has previous bowl victories in the GoDaddy Bowl (2015), Camellia Bowl (2018) and New Orleans Bowl (2020) and appeared in the 2019 Cure Bowl, 2022 Camellia Bowl and 2023 Myrtle Beach Bowl.

Eight Sun Belt Conference teams will be playing in the postseason.



For more information on the bowl, visit the New Orleans Bowl website.