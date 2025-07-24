Georgia Southern football - 2025

The Georgia Southern Eagle football team is just over a month away from a West Coast swing to start the 2025 season in California. Coach Clay Helton and a couple of his players racked up a few more frequent flyer miles this week as they were in New Orleans for the annual Sun Belt media days.

Earlier this week, the league announced their pre-season coaches poll. The Eagles were selected second in the Eastern division. behind James Madison.

As far as the all-conference team Georgia Southern led all schools with nine players selected on the first and second team.

“We welcome those expectations and we are thankful to be that well thought of but we are going to fight like hell to be number one in the east,” Helton said. “This has been a three-year process of being able to sign high school players and develop them, and most importantly in this day and time being able to retain them. I look around the locker room and see third, fourth- and fifth-year guys who have been trained and understand our culture. We are also lucky to have consistency with our coaching staff, and I think we enter the year with a chip on our shoulder which should serve us well.”

Joining Helton at media day was junior quarterback J.C. French who feels he has grown a lot on and off the field since his first year as a sophomore starter last season. French has also been impressed by a few of the Eagle newcomers who he feels fans will quickly get to know.

“Among the guys who have been impressive is Camden Brown who is a receiver from Auburn,” French said. “He is a big receiver and I can’t wait to see what he can do on the field in a game. Dylan Gary is from Kentucky and West Georgia and is another big guy playing receiver. We also have Brian Green from Florida and River Helms from Western Kentucky who have been doing great at practice and I’m excited to see what they can do on the field.”

Representing the defensive side of the ball at media day was senior defensive end Davion Rhodes. Rhodes feels the Eagles have strengths on all three levels despite losing some quality starters from a year ago. He has been impressed by a few of the Eagle newcomers who will be stepping into key roles on the team.

“Caleb Moore has come over from Southern Miss. And has looked really good on the defensive line,” Rhodes said. “I have also liked what I have seen from Jakwon McGinney who came over from Southern Miss at defensive end as well as Brendan Harrington at linebacker who came over from Appalachian State. I am expecting big things from those guys and they have been showing me nothing but great things and they really understand our culture.”

As far as the biggest question mark going into the upcoming season Helton feels it could be the play on the field and the leadership off the field from Marques Watson-Trent who left for Nebraska.

“Any time you lose the defensive MVP of the league it is tough to replace him,” Helton said. “We have to make sure we don’t trail off with his production. We went out and acquired Brendan Harrington from Appalachian State who has had a lot of production in this league as well as being a team captain so he has those leadership qualities as well. I also like what we have on and off the field from Brandon Tyson from Elon. He was an All-American in that league and I think he has a chance to make a real name for himself this year.”

The Eagles begin preseason practice next week.