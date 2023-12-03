Georgia Southern to face Ohio University in Myrtle Beach Bowl

Georgia Southern found out Sunday afternoon they will travel to a familiar stadium for their first-ever bowl game in South Carolina.

The Eagles will face Ohio University at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 16 in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. The game will be played in Coastal Carolina’s home stadium in Conway, S.C.

The Eagles clinched a bowl berth in October after a 44-27 victory on a Thursday night in Paulson Stadium over Georgia State to move to 6-2 on the season. But Georgia Southern (6-6) will go into the bowl on a four-game losing streak, including a 55-27 loss in the final regular season game to Appalachian State.

The Ohio Bobcats come into the game on a three-game winning streak and finished second in the Mid-American Conference with a 9-3 record. Ohio University is located in Athens, Ohio.

TOP PLAYERS

Ohio: QB Kurtis Rourke, 2,207 yards passing, 11 touchdowns, five interceptions.

Georgia Southern: QB Brin Davis, 3,341 yards passing, 22 touchdowns, 16 interceptions.

NOTABLE

Ohio: The Bobcats have recorded consecutive nine-win regular seasons for the first time in school history.

Georgia Southern: The Eagles were bowl eligible by the end of October, but lost their past four games.

LAST TIME

This is the first-ever meeting between Ohio and Georgia Southern.

BOWL HISTORY

Ohio: First appearance in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, 15th bowl game in school history.

Georgia Southern: First appearance in Myrtle Beach Bowl, sixth bowl game in school history.