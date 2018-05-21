Sweany named interim athletic director

A comprehensive mix of student-athletes, supporters and university employees has been tasked with finding Georgia Southern’s next athletic director.







Until the process is complete, Georgia Southern University President Kyle Marrero has named Lisa Sweany as interim athletic director.





“Lisa is an experienced leader and is well-suited for this role as she has served as Deputy Athletic Director at Georgia Southern since 2017 and has played an integral role in the success of day-to-day operations within the department,” Marrero said. “We will not lose a step in our momentum, or with our ongoing projects to propel Eagle athletics to even greater heights.”





To find a new permanent athletic director, the university has hired executive search firm DHR International and tapped a 22-member search committee to guide the search. The next director will succeed Tom Kleinlein, who resigned earlier this month to pursue an opportunity at the University of Mississippi.





The search committee will be led by Athletic Foundation Board co-chairs Anthony Tippins and Leonard Bevill.





“I want to thank these supporters and volunteers for agreeing to help with this very important search,” Marrero said. “Eagle Nation is primed for a bright future and our student-athletes deserve the best leader we can find.”





Marrero said he hopes to have a new athletic director named sometime this spring.





Georgia Southern sponsors 17 NCAA Division I varsity athletics programs, 15 of which compete in the Sun Belt Conference. Rifle competes in the Southern Conference while women’s swimming and diving competes in the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA). Nearly 400 student-athletes representing 11 women's sports and six men's sports compete for the university. The department employs more than 100 coaches and staff members who help accomplish the mission of "Rings, Diplomas & Leaders."



