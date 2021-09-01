Six former Eagles make initial NFL rosters

Georgia Southern football fans will be busy on Sundays this fall trying to keep up with all of the Eagles in the NFL as a program-best-tying six former players made initial 53-man rosters of NFL squads. Squads had to make final cuts from 80 to 53 by Tuesday.
Georgia Southern also had six players make initial rosters in 2017.
Rookie Raymond Johnson III made the New York Giants squad as an undrafted free agent and is slotted as the No. 2 defensive tackle for the team. It's the third time in the past five years an undrafted rookie free agent from Georgia Southern made an initial roster.
Also making their respective squads were Tyler Bass and Matt Breida (Buffalo), Younghoe Koo (Atlanta), Jerick McKinnon (Kansas City) and Kindle Vildor (Chicago).
Three players who were in camp were released: Ryan Langan (LA Chargers), Joshua Moon (Seattle) and Donald Rutledge Jr. (Arizona).
While the six players made the initial 53-man roster of their respective teams, nothing is set in stone as teams can still make moves and transactions after nearly 1,000 players from across the league were released or waived.
Here's a look at the six players currently on active rosters and their opening week opponents:
Tyler Bass, RB, Buffalo
Week 1: at Pittsburgh
Of Interest: 10/10 - at KC (McKinnon); 1/2 - Atlanta (Koo)
Matt Breida, RB, Buffalo
Week 1: at Pittsburgh
Of Interest: 10/10 - at KC (McKinnon); 1/2 - Atlanta (Koo)
Raymond Johnson III, DL, New York Giants
Week 1: Denver
Of Interest: 9/26 - Atlanta (Koo); 11/1 at KC (McKinnon); 1/2 - at Chicago (Vildor)
Younghoe Koo, PK, Atlanta Falcons
Week 1: Philadelphia
Of Interest: 9/26 - at NY Giants (Johnson III); 1/2 - at Buffalo (Bass, Breida)
Jerick McKinnon, RB/KR, Kansas City
Week 1: Cleveland
Of Interest: 10/10 - Buffalo (Bass, Breida); 11/1 - NY Giants (Johnson III)
Kindle Vildor, CB, Chicago
Week 1: at Los Angeles Rams
