GS Swimming soars past Frostburg State

Georgia Southern Swimming claimed the win over Frostburg State on Monday morning. The Eagles won all 13 events in the pool.
The first event set the tone for the rest of the meet with the Georgia Southern 400 Yard Medley Relay A Team (Elizabeth Chemey, Isabelle Bray, Jessica Ware and Melissa Cox) coming in first place with a time of 4:10.42, 31 seconds faster that Frostburg State.
Klaudia Holt finished the meet with the most individual first-place finishes for the Eagles in the 200 Free, 100 Fly and 500 Free.
Three Eagles had two individual wins each – Bray (50 Breast and 100 Breast), Holland Danskin (50 Free and 100 IM) and Cox (100 Free and 50 Fly).
The meet capped off with the final win for the Eagles in the 200 Free Relay with Cox, Danskin, Bettie Logan and Maddie Cordle coming in first with a time of 1:46.56.
Georgia Southern Swimming and Diving will compete in their next meet this upcoming Saturday, Jan. 11 at 11 a.m. at the RAC pool.
First Place Finishes
400 Medley Relay – GS A (4:10.42)
200 Free – Klaudia Holt (1:59,74)
50 Back – Ashley Kubel (29.72)
50 Breast – Isabelle Bray (33.05)
100 Fly – Klaudia Holt (1:01.98)
50 Free – Holland Danskin (25.59)
100 Free – Melissa Cox (55.14)
100 Back – Elizabeth Chemey (1:01.47)
100 Breast – Isabelle Bray (1:11.81)
500 Free – Klaudia Holt (5:21.00)
50 Fly – Melissa Cox (27.61)
100 IM – Holland Danskin (1:02.61)
The first event set the tone for the rest of the meet with the Georgia Southern 400 Yard Medley Relay A Team (Elizabeth Chemey, Isabelle Bray, Jessica Ware and Melissa Cox) coming in first place with a time of 4:10.42, 31 seconds faster that Frostburg State.
Klaudia Holt finished the meet with the most individual first-place finishes for the Eagles in the 200 Free, 100 Fly and 500 Free.
Three Eagles had two individual wins each – Bray (50 Breast and 100 Breast), Holland Danskin (50 Free and 100 IM) and Cox (100 Free and 50 Fly).
The meet capped off with the final win for the Eagles in the 200 Free Relay with Cox, Danskin, Bettie Logan and Maddie Cordle coming in first with a time of 1:46.56.
Georgia Southern Swimming and Diving will compete in their next meet this upcoming Saturday, Jan. 11 at 11 a.m. at the RAC pool.
First Place Finishes
400 Medley Relay – GS A (4:10.42)
200 Free – Klaudia Holt (1:59,74)
50 Back – Ashley Kubel (29.72)
50 Breast – Isabelle Bray (33.05)
100 Fly – Klaudia Holt (1:01.98)
50 Free – Holland Danskin (25.59)
100 Free – Melissa Cox (55.14)
100 Back – Elizabeth Chemey (1:01.47)
100 Breast – Isabelle Bray (1:11.81)
500 Free – Klaudia Holt (5:21.00)
50 Fly – Melissa Cox (27.61)
100 IM – Holland Danskin (1:02.61)
200 Free Relay – GS A (1:46.56)