Georgia Southern releases new app to enhance fan experience

he Georgia Southern Athletics Department has signed a contract with SuperFan to launch GATA Rewards, a new mobile app that will allow all fans to earn exclusive awards and experiences based on attendance to events and activities.
SuperFan, a leading fan loyalty and engagement company, has been working with college and professional athletics to improve fan experience at their events.
"The people at SuperFan understand how important our fans are to us and have been great to work with," said Assistant Athletic Director for Marketing and Promotions, Dan Adams. "We are very excited for the benefits that this app will bring to our fans on game days and every day."
Through the GATA Rewards app, fans are able to view and RSVP to upcoming games and events, purchase tickets, find links to our streaming services, and view information about facilities and game day experiences.
"We designed this app to be a 'one stop shop' for our fans," Adams said. "We're working to give our fans access to everything they will need on game day and the latest information about Eagle Nation."
GATA Rewards is available for download for free from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.