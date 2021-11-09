Fisk goes low to earn spot on tour

Former Georgia Southern golf standout Steven Fisk seems to have a knack for playing his best golf when his back is against the wall.







Headed into Monday’s final round of the Korn Ferry Tour’s Qualifying tournament at The Landings Club in Savannah’s Marshwood golf course Fisk was tied for 86th place. The top 40 players in the field this week get exemptions into the first eight events on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2022 and Fisk had his work cut out for him to jump over 40 spots.





Fisk not only broke into the top 40, but managed to finish the tournament tied for 19th after blistering the course for a bogey-free 64 and a final total of -3 for the tournament. Earning over $8,000 in the process.





“I felt like I had to at least get to two under par to give myself a really good chance,” said Fisk. “Once I birdied my 17th hole it got me to three under and I felt pretty comfortable. It ended up being one under to crack the top 40 but it was almost two under so I am glad I was able to get things going. We finally got a pretty day and the wind wasn’t blowing as much so conditions were a lot better for going low.”





This wasn’t the first time Fisk has come through clutch as he did it in college as well as firing a 65 on the final day of the second stage of the Korn Ferry Q-school to be able to advance to this week’s tournament including a 30 on the back nine. Fisk started heating up with his short game helping the cause as he birdied four straight in the middle of his round Monday.





“I’d like to do it the other way around and get off to a great start, it seems a little easier,” said Fisk. “I just got hot there on the last couple holes of the back nine, which was my first nine holes. On 17 I hit one to six or seven feet and made the putt. I hit a pitching wedge on 18 to about a foot and a half for birdie. On the turn I hit one to about six or seven feet and made the putt on number one, and then made about a nine- or ten-foot putt for birdie on the next hole number two.”





To make things even more special the former Eagle had a former Eagle on his bag as well. Recent Georgia Southern graduate Jake Maples caddied for Fisk this week.

“Having Jake on the bag was great,” said Fisk. “He caddied at the second stage of Q-school for me as well and he did an unbelievable job. You can call the club you are playing and they can recommend someone but I’d rather have someone I know and preferably a friend. Jake is a laid-back guy and we get along so well. It has been great to have someone like him with me where we can hang out and eat and it makes me more relaxed and makes things a little more fun. I am happy he came along for the ride.’





Knowing he has at least eight Korn Ferry Tour starts ahead of him gives Fisk a little room to breathe but he is still working hard before the tour starts in January as he attempts to Monday qualify for next week’s PGA Tour event the RSM Classic at Sea Island.





“It takes some pressure off having the opportunity I have now,” said Fisk. “This game is really hard and there are a lot of talented people fighting for a limited number of spots. All you can ever ask for is a chance I was able to earn a few chances here today.”





The first Korn Ferry Tour event for 2022 Fisk had better bring some sun screen as he will be playing January 16-19 at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay.