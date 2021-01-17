Eagles complete sweep of Troy

Zack Bryant tallied 17 points, all in the second half, and Georgia Southern forced 18 Troy turnovers en route to a 63-56 Sun Belt men's basketball victory over the Trojans Saturday afternoon in Hanner Fieldhouse.Bryant finished 7 of 13 from the field and tallied four rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot. Kamari Brown scored 12 points, and Gedi Juozapaitis netted nine. Eric Boone finished with seven points, five assists and five steals.After a Kam Woods 3-pointer cut the Eagles' lead to two points with five minutes to go, GS (9-6, 3-3) got four straight stops on the defensive end. Bryant scored four, including a monstrous dunk after driving baseline, and Boone added a layup to push the margin to 56-48 with 1:31 remining.Christian Turner halted the run with a pair of free throws for Troy (6-7, 1-3), but Bryant found a wide-open Gedi Juozapaitis for a triple from the wing to make the lead 59-50 with 43 seconds to go.The Eagles led 29-23 at halftime, but Troy opened the second half with a 10-2 run and took a 33-31 lead, its first of the game, on a Kieffer Punter layup. Bryant made two 3-pointers and hit a layup as GS responded with a 10-2 run that regained the six-point cushion midway through the period.- Georgia Southern tallied 12 steals in the game and forced 10 Troy turnovers in the second half.- GS held Troy to 10 of 25 from the field and 3 of 11 from long distance in the first half.- The Eagles notched 15 assists, giving them 10-plus assists in 10 straight games for the first time since the 2009-10 season.- The Eagles have now won eight in a row over the Trojans. The teams meet again for two in Troy Feb. 5-6.

The Eagles travel to Mobile to finish off their season series with South Alabama. Both games will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and the GS Sports Network.