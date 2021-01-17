By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Eagles complete sweep of Troy
GS Basketball
Georgia Southern's Kamari Brown skies past a defender for a thunderous dunk during the Eagles' victory over Troy on Saturday at Hanner Fieldhouse.
Zack Bryant tallied 17 points, all in the second half, and Georgia Southern forced 18 Troy turnovers en route to a 63-56 Sun Belt men's basketball victory over the Trojans Saturday afternoon in Hanner Fieldhouse.

Eagles of the Game 
Bryant finished 7 of 13 from the field and tallied four rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot. Kamari Brown scored 12 points, and Gedi Juozapaitis netted nine. Eric Boone finished with seven points, five assists and five steals.

Key Moments
After a Kam Woods 3-pointer cut the Eagles' lead to two points with five minutes to go, GS (9-6, 3-3) got four straight stops on the defensive end. Bryant scored four, including a monstrous dunk after driving baseline, and Boone added a layup to push the margin to 56-48 with 1:31 remining. 

Christian Turner halted the run with a pair of free throws for Troy (6-7, 1-3), but Bryant found a wide-open Gedi Juozapaitis for a triple from the wing to make the lead 59-50 with 43 seconds to go.

The Eagles led 29-23 at halftime, but Troy opened the second half with a 10-2 run and took a 33-31 lead, its first of the game, on a Kieffer Punter layup. Bryant made two 3-pointers and hit a layup as GS responded with a 10-2 run that regained the six-point cushion midway through the period.

Stats and Notes
- Georgia Southern tallied 12 steals in the game and forced 10 Troy turnovers in the second half.
- GS held Troy to 10 of 25 from the field and 3 of 11 from long distance in the first half.
- The Eagles notched 15 assists, giving them 10-plus assists in 10 straight games for the first time since the 2009-10 season.
- The Eagles have now won eight in a row over the Trojans. The teams meet again for two in Troy Feb. 5-6.

Next Up

The Eagles travel to Mobile to finish off their season series with South Alabama. Both games will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and the GS Sports Network.