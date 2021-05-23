Eagles close out regular season with win, grab No. 2 seed out of East

STATESBORO, Ga. –
Georgia Southern improves to 31-22 on the season and 14-10 in conference play, while the Mavericks fall to 25-29 and 13-11 in conference play.
Griffin Davis picked up the victory for the Eagles, working two and 2/3 innings allowing two unearned runs, to improve to 1-1 on the season. Noah Ledford drove in the first two runs of the ballgame, an opposite field two-run blast to left in the bottom of the first.
In the second, Georgia Southern would extend their lead to 3-0, as Jarrett Brown would single up the middle to score Noah Searcy from second. UTA would cut into the lead in the third with a two-RBI single to right.
Nick Jones recorded a four-out save to collect his 17th save of the season, tying the Georgia Southern single-season saves record, in the Eagles 6-3 victory to take the series from UT-Arlington.
In the fifth, Steven Curry would single to right field to score Matt Anderson from second. Mason McWhorter would hit his 16th home run of the season, a two-run shot to right center to extend the Eagles lead to 6-2. UTA would scratch across a run in the seventh, before Hayden Harris and Nick Jones shut the door.
Georgia Southern will now sit and wait to see where they will fall in the seeding for the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.
SCORING MOMENTS
BOTTOM 1st | GS 2 – UTA 0 | Noah Ledford hits an opposite field two-run home run to left to give the Eagles the lead.
BOTTOM 2nd | GS 3 – UTA 0 | Jarrett Brown singles up the middle to score Noah Searcy from second.
TOP 3rd | GS 3 – UTA 2 | UTA scores a pair to cut into the lead.
BOTTOM 5th | GS 6 – UTA 2 | Steven Curry singles to right to score Matt Anderson from second. Mason McWhorter hit a two-run home run to right center.
TOP 7th | GS 6 – UTA 3 | UTA adds one in the seventh to cut into the lead.
GAME NOTES
UP NEXT
Georgia Southern will await seeding for the Sun Belt Conference tournament in Montgomery, Alabama. The Eagles will hit the road on Monday to begin preparation for the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Tournament.
- Georgia Southern baseball recognized 11 seniors before the start of the regular season finale at J.I. Clements Stadium.
- Noah Ledford hit his 14th home run of the season in the first inning, a two-run opposite field blast.
- Mason McWhorter hit his 16th home run of the season; a two-run shot to right center field.
- Nick Jones ties the school record for saves in a single season with 17 on the season. The 17 saves leads the nation.
- Griffin Davis improved to 1-1 on the season, working two and 2/3 innings.
