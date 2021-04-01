Eagle Football continues work toward success in 2021

The Georgia Southern football team continues spring football practice this week at Paulson Stadium.







“I think we are trending in the right way,” said Eagle coach Chad Lunsford. “If you ask me if we are ready to play, I’d say we aren’t even close. We have to develop at some positions, but we do have some experience coming back. We had nine seniors from last year decide to come back and play another year and that really helps us.”





“We do however have some spots that we have to make sure we are continuing to develop,” said Lunsford. “We missed out on some practice to get us ready for this past fall, so a lot of fundaments and technique that we missed we are really working on right now and really need to concentrate on that this spring.”





The one position most Eagle fans are interested in continues to be at quarterback. Lunsford has continued to say Justin Tomlin currently has the edge, but Georgia Tech transfer James Graham got the majority of the snaps on Tuesday as Tomlin was out with an excused absence.





“I think we have a great competition going at quarterback,” said Lunsford. “I don’t foresee us naming a starter anytime soon, right now Tomlin has the edge, but I think it is important to go out and earn this thing. The big thing for me is to go out there and find the right starting quarterback for this team.”





“James did a great job stepping up into that first role today with J.T. out,” said Lunsford. “James did a great job with the first group, but he is still processing the offense. J.T. has a leg up with our offense having worked in it last year. He knows and understands what coach Ruse wants while James is still learning what we want and really knowing what it means to be at Georgia Southern. He is doing a good job, but he needs to come around a lot more.”





Among other news and noted Tulane transfer Amari Jones who was signed as a running back has been working at slotback. Oregon transfer Andrew Johnson Jr. who was signed as an outside linebacker has been working this spring at inside linebacker. The Eagles also welcomed about 50 players out for walk-on tryout to Paulson Stadium which began on Tuesday.