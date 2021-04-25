Eagle Baseball sweeps doubleheader at Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. – Georgia Southern baseball swept Saturday's double header with Oklahoma, to improve to 24-14 on the season and take the non-conference series trip to the Midwest. Georgia Southern won game one 4-1, before shutting the door in game two with a 3-2 victory in the ninth.
In game one the Sooners opened the scoring in the bottom of the second, before the Eagles responded in the fourth. JP Tighe hit a two-run home run to right field to give the Eagles a 2-1 lead. The home run was Tighe's second of the season. In the sixth, Parker Biederer singled up the middle to score Tighe from second and Jarrett Brown scored on a wild pitch to increase the lead to 4-1.
Nick Jones would come on in the eighth and work two innings of no-hit baseball, striking out three Sooners to pick up his 11th save of the year. Tyler Owens improved to 6-0 on the season, becoming the first Eagle since 2009 to record six consecutive wins on the season.
In game two the Sooners once again jumped out to an early lead, scoring in the second inning. Steven Curry would respond for the Eagles in the fifth, singling to right center to score Matt Anderson from second. In the sixth the Eagles would regain the lead on a sacrifice squeeze by Anderson.
Oklahoma would respond in the sixth to tie the ballgame. In the ninth, back-to-back doubles scored the winning run for the Eagles as Biederer doubled right center to put GS on top. Ben Johnson would come on in the sixth and work two and 2/3 innings of two-hit baseball. Jay Thompson walked one batter and struck out the final Sooner to take the series and look for a sweep tomorrow.
SCORING MOMENTS (GAME 1)
BOTTOM 2nd | GS 0 – OU 1 | Oklahoma opens the scoring in the second.
TOP 4th | GS 2 – OU 1 | JP Tighe hits a two-run home run to right field.
TOP 6th | GS 4 – OU 1 | Parker Biederer singles up the middle to score JP Tighe from second. Jarrett Brown scored on a wild pitch.
SCORING MOMENTS (GAME 2)
BOTTOM 2nd | GS 0 – OU 1 | Oklahoma opens the scoring in the second.
TOP 5th | GS 1 – OU 1 | Steven Curry singles to right center to score Matt Anderson from second.
TOP 6th | GS 2 – OU 1 | Matt Anderson lays down a sacrifice squeeze and Jason Swan scores from second.
BOTTOM 6th | GS 2 – OU 2 | Oklahoma ties the ballgame in the sixth.
TOP 9th | GS 3 – OU 2 | Parker Biederer doubled to right center to give the Eagles the lead.
- Tyler Owens remained perfect in game one of the double header, improving to 6-0 on the season. Owens pitched seven innings allowing four hits and one run in the victory.
- Nick Jones collected his 11th save of the season, working two innings of no-hit baseball and struck out three Sooners.
- JP Tighe homered to right field in game one, his second of the season.
- Jay Thompson picked up his first save of the season in the second game of the double header.
- Ben Johnson improved to 2-3 on the season, pitching two and 2/3 innings and allowing two hits in game two.
- GS has now won 11 of the last 12 games they have played.
- Matt Anderson went 2-for-2 with two doubles in the second game, including a double in the ninth to set up the winning run.