COVID spike at FAU puts Saturday's game in question

Four days before scheduled kickoff, Georgia Southern’s scheduled meeting with Florida Atlantic has been put in serious doubt, thanks again to a COVID-related scare.

Reports out of Boca Raton on Tuesday stated that Florida Atlantic - set to play its season opener at Paulson Stadium on Saturday thanks to previous schedule cancellations - had to call off practice due to a number of players testing positive. The same reports suggested that as many as 10 Owl players had tested positive, although no names were cited.

Some speculation later on Tuesday afternoon hinted that the Owls plan to play this weekend if no new cases arise, but no official word on the game is expected until at least Wednesday.

Georgia Southern has had its own issues related to the national pandemic. The Eagles’ season opener last weekend saw 33 players miss out on the game. While the team did not cite specific reasons for individual absences and alluded to injury and academic issues playing a role in the excessive number of holdouts, positive COVID tests and related contact tracing were the prime suspect as the shorthanded Georgia Southern squad escaped with a 27-26 victory over Campbell.

During Monday’s “Inside Georgia Southern Football” show, Eagle head coach Chad Lunsford rattled off a handful of previously inactive players that he thought could be ready to go on Saturday, including starters Darion Anderson (WR), Darrell Baker Jr. (CB) and reserve running back Gerald Green. The team had no further comment on others who were inactive for Week 1 and will provide another list of inactive players a few hours prior to Saturday’s scheduled kickoff.

Stay tuned to statesboroherald.com for updates on the status of Saturday’s game as they become available.



