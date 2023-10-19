Gators take perfect mark on the road

The Bulloch Academy Gators are sporting a perfect 7-0 record, are leading the state in points scored and to this point have not really even been tested in the regular season. That should all change Thursday night as the Gators head to St. Simons to take on region foe Frederica Academy.







“I feel pretty good where we are at right now even though we have a few players a little banged up,” said Bulloch Academy coach Aaron Phillips. “I feel like this team has a chip on their shoulder and I like to see that. I feel like we are a lot better equipped to handle a couple guys going out and I feel like they will be ready Thursday night.”





Bulloch Academy has been on a bit of a revenge tour this year as they have paid some teams back for losses from last season. Last year Frederica knocked off the Gators 42-20 at Gator Alley as Jordan Triplett rushed for 338 and four touchdowns. This season Triplett is averaging over 220 yards rushing per game and has 19 touchdowns. Phillips knows the game plan is the same as every team that plays Frederica but stopping Triplett has proved difficult for anyone to do.





“He has about seven Division I offers and has already committed to play at Air Force,” Phillips said. “No matter who they have played he has been able to get his yards. I think we are a much better team than we were last year when we saw them. We have played Portal, Jenkins County and Hart County this year. Those games may not have counted, but it gave us an idea of what to do against a team with backs that are tough to bring down. I think that will pay off for us Thursday night.”





The good thing for the Gators is while Frederica has one of the top players in the GIAA they are also giving up over 34 points per game which should play to the Gators advantage as they are currently the top scoring offense in the state.





“We have to be able to stop them on short yardage downs,” Phillips said. “They are a four-down team and when it comes down to fourth and five or fourth and four you are going to have to come up with stops and force them to have to pass which is something they don’t want to do. On offense we can’t have any self-inflicted wounds with pre-snap penalties. When we get inside the 20-yard line we need to finish drives with touchdowns. We can’t let a drive stall out or settle for field goals. If we do that, I think we can be successful.





Bulloch Academy and Frederica are scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start Thursday in St. Simons.