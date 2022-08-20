Gators start the season with 42-20 win over Tiftarea

The Bulloch Academy Gators officially ushered in the Aaron Phillips era with a 42-20 victory over Tiftarea Friday night at Gator Alley.

The Gators threatened to run away in Friday’s game building a 20-0 lead, but the Panthers clawed their way back cutting the lead to one score at 28-20 in the second half before the Gators added a couple of touchdowns in the fourth for a comfortable margin of victory.

“For the most part I thought we play pretty good offensively,” said Phillips. “We were able to move the ball and we had some really long scoring drives. We have a few things we need to clean up as far as executing when we get inside the red zone. We had back-to-back penalties deep in their territory on a second and goal play from the three, which resulted in a turnover.”

The Gators started the scoring on a 53-yard touchdown run from Willoughby for a 7-0 lead. The defense came up with the next points as Justin Tran scooped up a Panther fumble and went 47-yards for a touchdown. After the defense caused another fumble deep in Panther territory Bryan Scott went in from 3-yards out to extend the lead to 20-0.

Tiftarea finally got on the board as Cubbie Crosson hit Kameron Brown for a 10-yard touchdown pass. The two hooked up again moments later to cut the lead to 20-12. The Gators responded with another Scott touchdown, but Tiftarea answered to cut the lead to 28-20. Touchdowns by Reid Clifton and Willoughby iced the game for the Gators for the final score of 42-20.

Phillips feels that many players stepped up and helped contribute to the win, but one area in which he feels the Gators took a big step in the right direction was at fullback where Bryson Scott had an impressive game.

“We were able to establish the fullback which also allowed us to establish so big plays on the perimeter,” said Phillips. “I think mixing it up was a big part of our success. Defensively we had some guys really play hard tonight and step up. We’re dealing with a few injuries and some key guys were out this week.”

Phillips said he also feels winning the turnover battle helped with the Gators success Friday night.

“We were able to hold onto the football and we did not have any turnovers and we were able to capitalize on three of their turnovers,” said Phillips. “Any time you can win the turnover battle you have a good chance to win the game. Hopefully we’re going get a couple of guys back next week as we head up to Augusta to play Augusta Christian. We still have a lot of work to do and I hope we get sharper each week, but I’m really impressed with the progress these guys have made from day one this summer to now.”

Next up for the Gators they will travel to Augusta Christian Friday for a 7:30 kickoff.