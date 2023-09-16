Gators cruise to blowout win over Augusta Prep

Another week ticked off the regular season schedule for Bulloch Academy without much drama and the Gators are just fine keeping things that way for as long as possible.

Bulloch (4-0) jumped all over Augusta Prep early and raced to a 43-0 lead by the halftime horn at Gator Alley Friday night. The Gators kicked it down into first gear over the final two quarters, but never let the visiting Cavaliers sniff the end zone as they walked away with a 57-0 victory.

“Augusta Prep is young and they’re trying to get things in order,” Bulloch coach Aaron Phillips said. “They have a good coaching staff and some talent. I think we’re just a little older and more experienced and we got the job done.”

Phillips’ words were far from just lip service after a big win as it was his team that was all too often on the wrong end of the scoreboard last season. The Gators suffered a handful of late, close losses in 2022, but seem to have made a huge leap this fall and look to be a team with deep postseason aspirations.

A mostly comfortable 36-20 victory over TIftarea in the season opener is the closest Bulloch Academy has come to a test so far this season. With Friday’s runaway victory, the Gators have now outscored opponents 194-34 so far this season.

But none of these early-season heroics will matter if the Gators don’t make it stand up later in the year.

“All of our goals are still in front of us. We have a lot more to do,” Phillips said. “We try to keep our kids humble. Even though we’re winning games, there is still a lot we can improve on. We have 13 seniors who are leading the way and helping to build a foundation that will benefit us this year and into the future.”

Bulloch Academy will dip its toe into GHSA waters next week as they make the trip down Interstate 16 to take on Savannah High Sept. 23.



