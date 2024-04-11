Former GS golfer Steven Fisk wins Club Car Championship in Savannah

About this same time last year Georgia Southern golfer Ben Carr grabbed local headlines for participating in The Masters tournament. This past Sunday, Carr was in the hunt, as was teammate Mason Williams, but it was former Eagle Steven Fisk taking center stage as he held off Rob Oppenheim in a playoff to capture the Club Car Championship in Savannah for his first Korn Ferry Tour victory.

“It’s unbelievable,” Fisk said. “To get my first win here in Savannah, so close to where I went to school is kind of crazy. I haven’t had much success here in the past, but to get it done today is just so special as I consider this my adopted home.”

Fisk was tied for the lead on Friday and managed to stay in contention with three birdies and a pair of bogeys on Saturday for a 71. On Sunday Fisk shot a 35 on the front nine, but after 14 holes it looked like a win was out of the question as he trailed Oppenheim by three strokes with just four holes to play.

Fisk managed to roll in consecutive birdies on 15 and 16. He went on to par 17 and needed a birdie on 18 to force a playoff. After a great drive, his second shot found the front bunker. Needing to get up and down for a birdie, Fisk nearly ended things as his shot out of the bunker almost went in. He’d tap in from a couple inches away and the playoff was on.

“The last year or so I have really tapped into my mental game,” Fisk said. “All week I have been as patient as I have ever been. I feel like that patience paid off in the end. I thought I had a pretty simple bunker shot and I had plenty of green to work with. I was just trying to get it close enough to not have something tough left for birdie.”

Heading back to No. 18 for the playoff, Fisk split the middle with a drive and Oppenheim drove it into a fairway bunker and had to lay up on his second shot. Fisk hit his second shot and was yelling for it to carry the bunker. It did, landing on the green and rolling off the back against the grandstands. Oppenheim’s third shot also hit the green and rolled up against the grandstand.

Oppenheim’s fourth shot went about seven feet past the hole, while Fisk’s third shot came out hot and ended up about 12 feet away. Fisk was unable to sink the birdie but tapped in for par. Oppenheim had a chance to send things into another playoff hole, but missed his par putt giving Fisk his first Korn Ferry Tour victory as the crowd filled with many Georgia Southern fans went wild.

“I feel like I gave the people what they wanted,” Fisk said. “I could definitely feel the crowd on my side. I had a great group of people following me all week, and for them to come out and continue to support me is so special.”

While Fisk stole the show, he had a couple former teammates who joined him playing on Sunday. Ben Carr made his third straight cut at a PGA event, and Mason Williams ended up T-9 with an impressive closing to his round.

Williams made it into the field by qualifying Monday at Crosswinds with a 63. He started Sunday tied with Carr at -7 and within the top-25 needed to advance to the next Korn Ferry Tour event. After starting the round with three-straight birdies Willaims started leaking oil and dropped to even par with his third bogey at 15. With a chance at falling out of the top-25 Williams pulled it together quickly with birdies on 16, 17 and 18, placing ninth overall and. He will play again in two weeks at the LECOM Suncoast Classic in Lakewood Ranch Fla.

“I knew I had to make at least one or two birdies coming down the stretch to stay in the top-25,” Williams said. “I somehow made birdie on all three and I still have this rush of emotions. I have never had that kind of pressure for kind of playing for your livelihood and to continue this journey and pulling it out this way was just awesome.”

Carr struggled Sunday as he shot a 5-over 77. While he was disappointed in Sunday’s round, he feels he is continuing to make strides.

“I have definitely learned that I am good enough to be out here,” Carr said. “I still have a lot to work on, primarily on the mental side of things. I feel like I played good for three rounds and had myself in a good spot but just struggled today. I am so proud of Mason for Monday qualifying and then doing what he did today, and obviously so happy for Steven for winning it.”

Georgia Southern head golf coach Carter Collins was on hand and admits to feeling like a proud father after seeing his players do so well, especially Fisk with his breakthrough victory.

“I am so proud of all three Eagles for showing they belong out there,” Collins said. “It was a new experience for Ben and Mason out there on that course and they handled it extremely well. Steven has had experience on that course, but it has been some heartbreaks so for him to persevere was very special. I think this is a proud moment for Georgia Southern too as it is our job to launch them out of here and they are showing that with hard work, and the facilities we have and schedule we play they can be launched out and have a successful start to their professional careers.”