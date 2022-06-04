Fisher battles back from early season scare to lead Eagles to NCAA win

To get hit in the face with a line drive is every pitcher’s biggest fear. February 25th at J.I. Clements Stadium that fear became a reality for Georgia Southern pitcher Ty Fisher.

Fisher transferred to Georgia Southern this season after one year at Tennessee Tech. Head coach Rodney Hennon raved about the sophomore lefthander's abilities in the off-season and turned to him as his number one starter.

After being roughed up a bit in his debut against No. 1 ranked Tennessee Fisher had a two-hit shutout going against UCF in Statesboro. Nick Romano led off the fourth inning ripping a line drive off Fisher’s face which had an exit velocity clocked at over 100 miles per hour.

Fisher fell to the ground and blood was everywhere as the Eagle training staff rushed out of the dugout and eventually helped him off the field.

Fisher broke two bones in his nose, broke his orbital bone on his left eye and received 15-20 stitches in his lip. The question then became would Fisher even be able to pitch again this season. Fisher not only returned after only three weeks off, he earned a victory against Appalachian State on March 19 allowing no earned runs in seven innings against Appalachian State.

“That was so scary when that happened,” said Eagle coach Rodney Hennon. “He is a guy who will battle though and I think how he handled that shows that.”

“I told myself I wouldn’t think about that moment until the season was over,” said Fisher.

“I do replay it in my head every now and then just to remind me of why I am here and to keep being strong and battling for my team. The support I got when I got hurt was awesome and the least I can do is go out and give my all every chance I get.”

Fisher definitely gave his all in the Eagles opening game of the NCAA Regionals throwing a complete game shutout against UNCC Greensboro in the Eagles 8-0 victory. Hennon wasn’t surprised at how quickly Fisher returned to the starting lineup this year, or the fact that he was able to throw a complete game shutout Saturday.

“Ty is a competitor,” said Hennon. “Ty had great stuff today, but what I really appreciate about Ty is even on those days when he doesn’t have his good stuff he battles and gives you a chance to win. That is what you are looking for in a starter. The guys who are behind him believe in him and he got us off to a great start this weekend.”