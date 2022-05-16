Eagle golf team in third place after day 1 of NCAA Regionals

Day one of the NCAA golf regionals is in the books and the Georgia Southern Eagles have put themselves in a great position to try and move on to the national championship as they shot the lowest round at an NCAA Regional in school history.

Playing in the New Haven CT regional the Eagles fired an impressive 10 under par and are currently alone in third place and only three shots off the lead. The top four teams from each regional location move on to the championship May 27 through June 1 in Scottsdale AZ.

“It was an accumulation of a lot of solid golf from all five guys,” said Eagle coach Carter Collins. “The golf course is one of the most unique courses we have played and you have to play with some creativity and some grit and they did both of those things today. I’m very proud of how they kept it as one shot at a time and didn’t get ahead of themselves.”

Eagle senior Mason Williams led the way with a round of 65 and is 5-under par and tied for second place individually. Wilson Andress was right on his tail shooting a 4-under 66 good for a tie for sixth place.

“We really missed Mason in the fall as he was dealing with a wrist injury,” said Collins. “He has been incredible for us in the spring and he and Ben Carr are our leaders and he sure played well today and looked very patient out there. Wilson was named All-Conference this year and he really earned that. That was a really jolt to his confidence and he has really been playing well and carried that into today as well.”

Rounding out the scoring Brantley Baker shot a 1-under 69, Hogan Ingram fired an even par round of 70 and Ben Carr came in at one over par 72.

“Our team does a great job of pushing each other,” said Collins. “We have to carry that into tomorrow and just be patient and consistent. We need to have all five guys pulling from the same side of the rope. We had that today and just need to keep it going.”

Collins said the Yale golf course is one of the most unique courses the Eagles have ever played at and credits former Eagle and University of Florida golf coach Buddy Alexander for giving the team some pointers on a golf course he was very familiar with.

“The course is pretty much the same design they have had since the early 1900’s,” said Collins. “They have some very unique shaped greens and, on many holes, where you have a blind tee shot or a blind second shot. Coach Alexander is a big fan of this place and has taken two teams here in regionals in the past. He reached out when he found out we were coming here and provided some really good advice on how to play the course and the mindset you need to be successful.”

The Eagles tee off Tuesday morning in round two of the three round event. Live scoring can be found at golfstat.com