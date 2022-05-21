Devils retooling for 2022 campaign

The Statesboro football team is coming off a disappointing 5-5 (3-3) record and missed out on the state playoffs by one game. The Blue Devils wrapped up spring drills this week and head coach Jeff Kaiser feels like the Blue Devils got quite a bit accomplished in the two weeks.







“The abnormal heat beat us a time or two but overall things went great,” said Kaiser. “We understand that everyone wants a winner and we are still trying to get Statesboro High School back to where it was. We feel like we are on that path and are excited to be moving into Class 5-A next year in a new region which will still be very competitive.”





The only negative for the Blue Devils this spring was actually a positive in many ways. Statesboro was without a handful of players who were competing in the state track meet, including quarterback Kam Mikell who placed third in the 100-meter dash with a 10.50 time which set a new school record.





“We are so proud of those guys for doing as well as they did in the state track meet,” said Kaiser. “With that being said it was a little difficult to get the snaps with the first team with them out. We did get a chance to see some other guys in those positions but it was very noticeable that they weren’t in there.”





There are some areas this spring that Kaiser was desperately trying to find replacements for and Kaiser has been happy with the process in filling the voids.





“There are really two important positions we went into the spring trying to fill,” said Kaiser. “Our interior defensive line is one and we have been pleased with the guys in the last two weeks who have stepped up. We also only have one receiver returning so we moved some guys around and have guys playing different positions to create some depth in both of those areas.”





Another thing the Blue Devils have been working on this spring is being able to be a little more unpredictable on offense.





“We are toying with some things offensively,” said Kaiser. “Not really big changes just some different looks.”





The Blue Devils did not have their upcoming freshmen at this year’s spring drills, but Kaiser says that is something they have decided to do after not having them recently due to transportation issues.





“Everyone is experiencing lack of work forces and that includes us here with bus drivers,” said Kaiser. “We aren’t fortunate enough to have our feeder schools on campus so we have just left them separate. We actually really liked being able to take our time with the ninth graders during the pandemic year when we had them separated. We won’t bring those ninth graders in until June 6.”





Statesboro opens the 2022 season August 19 at home against Glynn Academy. The Blue Devils face off against Southeast Bulloch August 27 at Paulson Stadium in the Erk Russell Classic.