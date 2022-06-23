Bulloch Parks and Recreation host 3 state championships

Baseball has been a real hit in the Statesboro and Bulloch County area over the past month. J.I. Clements saw the GHSA Class-A and Class-AA state tournaments, followed by Georgia Southern hosting their first ever NCAA Regionals. Both events brought plenty of visitors to Statesboro and Bulloch County.

This week hotels are once again full, and area restaurants are among other areas who gain an economic benefit from having the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association All-Star games being held at Mill Creek Regional Park.

For the first time since 2015 the state GRPA is being held in Statesboro, and there are three age divisions taking place with 20 of the teams staying in hotels here in Bulloch County.

“It’s always a treat to be able to show off beautiful Mill Creek Park,” said BCRPD athletics manager Dadrian Cosby. “This year marks the first time that three state finals are being held in the same location. There are a total of 28 teams playing from as far as Cartersville down to St. Marys. This is a great economic impact for our community in a time that is usually pretty slow. We hope this is the first of many tournaments we will host this summer.”

Lane Avret of the Statesboro 12-u team makes the play at second base Wednesday against Bryan County.

The majority of the games are played in the mornings and early afternoon giving families and teams an opportunity to eat out at local restaurants as well as being able to enjoy other Statesboro and Bulloch County activities.

“The GRPA tries their best to set the brackets up to give people time to do other things while they visit somewhere,” said Cosby. “We provided the teams tickets to Splash in the Boro and we know there are four teams going there this afternoon, and we will probably have more coming Thursday.”

There are three divisions taking place this week, and two of the divisions feature SBCPRD All-Stars. The 12-u and 10-u teams are still alive with the 10-u team advancing to the winner’s bracket finals Thursday and the 12-u team playing in the loser’s bracket with potentially a few games ahead Thursday starting at 9:00 a.m.

“Both of our All-Star teams did a great job getting to this spot,” said Cosby. “Our 12-u team placed second in the district in Effingham County, and the 10-u won the district in Vidalia. “

Ethan Kuykendall, Walker Mitchell and Gates Shumate of the Statesboro 10-u All-Stars celebrate after defeating Swainsboro 10-1 Wednesday afternoon at Mill Creek Park

The 10-u team will take on Vidalia in the winner’s bracket finals Thursday at 10:30 a.m. The 12-u team will play at 9:00 against Tucker and if they win, they will play Swainsboro/Emanuel County at 11:00. Game action from the 8-u and 10-u games taking place on fields one and 10 can be seen live streaming though Jockjive.com .