Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in August and September by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





Aug. 24

➤ Your Pie, 701 Piedmont Loop

▲ Score: 80

Observed food service employee arrive, clock-in and begin working with food without washing hands. Separately observed employee wipe face with gloved hands and then change gloves without washing hands. Hands must be washed whenever contaminated or when changing tasks. Observed handwashing sink with no soap. Handwashing sinks must be stocked with soap and towels. Observed dishwasher with 0 ppm sanitizer. Do not use dishwasher until operating and designed. Use 3-compartment sink until repaired. Observed single-use food service items not stored six inches above floor. Observed excessive food debris in bottom of all reach-in coolers. Clean coolers with frequency that prevents accumulations. Mops must be hung to air-dry. Inspector: Aaron Jump.





Aug. 25

➤ Elliano's Coffee Company, 598 Brannen Street

▲ Score: 97

Observed coolers/freezers without internal thermometers. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.

➤ Emmy's Bubble Tea Lounge, 1100 Brampton Avenue Unit H

▲ Score: 84

Observed dishes washed without sanitizing step. Dishes must be washed/rinsed/sanitized then air-dried. Sanitizer must be 50 ppm quaternary ammonia or 40 ppm chlorine. Observed paint, caulk and chemicals stored in food service area. Observed food items not stored six inches above floor. Observed in-use utensil stored on towel on counter between uses. Observed single-use items not stored six inches above floor. Get test strips for sanitizer, either chlorine or quaternary ammonia. Observed food debris on counters and inside coolers. Observed sticky floors and food debris under sinks/shelves and on wall in food prep area. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Moe's Southwest Grill, 608 Brannen Street

▲ Score: 73

Observed salt contaminated with unknown substances. Observed severely dented can in dry goods area. Observed buildup on can opener blade. Observed food items not being held at 41 degrees F or below. Observed food items not being held at 135 degrees F or above. Observed buildup and food debris on shelves, counters and numerous surfaces. Observed buildup and food debris on floors. Observed flies in food service area. Inspector: Thomas.

Reinspection score: 94 (Sept. 13)

Observed buildup on can opener blade. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Papa John's Pizza, 620 Fair Road

▲ Score: 91

Observed uncovered food items in reach-in freezer and in pizza prep area. Observed food buildup on can opener blade. Observed food debris on bottoms of reach-in cooler. Observed dust and food debris on shelves. Observed buildup and food debris on floors. Observed flies in kitchen area. Inspector: Thomas.





Aug. 30

➤ A-Town Wings, 450 South Main Street

▲ Score: 91

Observed chicken placed in prep top cooler to cool. Instructed manager to move chicken to walk-in cooler in shallow container and leave uncovered until internal temperature of 41 degrees F or below is reached to serve. Observed food prep worker filling flour container on floor. Observed cardboard used as non-slip covering for employees behind grill. Observed cardboard used as shelf liner. Observed food debris in bottom of reach-in cooler. Inspector: Laura Robinson.





Aug. 31

➤ Chick-fil-A of Statesboro, 352 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 94

Observed chicken stored covered in reach-in cooler to cool. Ca: Potentially non-hazardous foods must be stored uncovered in a shallow pan and cooled to 70 degrees F in two hours and 41 degrees F or below in four hours. Observed excessive debris in walk-in freezer on floor. Observed minor debris and grease on floors and equipment in chicken prep area. Inspector: Robinson.





Sept. 2

➤ Three Tree Coffee LLC, 441 South Main Street Suite 1A

▲ Score: 96

Observed reach-in coolers without internal thermometers. Inspector: Jump.





Sept. 6

➤ Burger King 14614, 602 Fair Road

▲ Score: 68

Food safety manager must discard unsafe food items and perform duties required when equipment malfunctions. Observed hand sink without paper towels. Observed temperature-damaged beef, chicken, chicken nuggets, etc., in walk-in freezer. Observed potentially-hazardous food items held above 41 degrees F. Observed inadequate equipment — coolers, freezers — not operable for temperature control. Observed grease and buildup on shelves and equipment. Observed buildup and food debris on floors. Inspector: Thomas.

Reinspection score: 98 (Sept. 9)

Observed buildup and dirt on floors behind equipment. Inspector: Thomas.





Sept. 8

➤ Barberito's, 1100 Brampton Avenue Unit E

▲ Score: 83

No certified food safety manager (CFSM) currently employed. Have managers get certified within 60 days. Observed handwashing sink missing paper towels. Handwashing sinks must be stocked with soap and towels, directly accessible at all times and only used for handwashing. Observed organic build-up in soda nozzles. Wash/rinse/sanitize/air-dry with frequency that prevents build-up. All coolers must have accurate thermometer inside.

Observed gaskets/seals on cold-holding unit in poor repair. Clean under grills and inside/outside of coolers. Clean floors/walls/ceilings. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Daylight Donuts, 455 South Main Street

▲ Score: 76

Observed bare-hand contact. Cold foods must be held at 41 degrees F or cooler. Corrected on-site; food discarded. Restrain hair. Clean shelves. Clean and repair floors, walls and ceilings. Shield lights. Lights must work. Inspector: Brad Wiggins.

➤ Home 2 Suites, 1576 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 90

Hot-hold unit must hold foods at 135 degrees F or higher. Store utensils handles-up in bins. Inspector: Wiggins.

➤ The Gardens of Southern Manor, 625 Gentilly Road

▲ Score: 99

Repair floors walls and ceilings. Inspector: Wiggins.



