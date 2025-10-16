Bulloch Academy looking to bounce back after 35-20 loss to Frederica

For only the second time in two years, the Bulloch Academy football team will have to try and rebound from a loss.

Last Friday, the Gators dropped their region opener 35-20 at Frederica, as penalties and turnovers helped do the Gators in.

“Hats off to Frederica. They are a good team who is very well coached and they are physical and they made a few more plays than we did,” coach Aaron Phillips said. “We had a couple of chances in the red zone and couldn’t come away with touchdowns, which is huge. When you are inside the 10-yard line, you have to smell blood and go score. Once again, big plays got us and they made four big plays. If you take those away, I think they had 65-yards of offense, so we have to get better at limiting big plays.”

Coach Phillips said he is frustrated with the loss, but still believes the team can accomplish their goals for the 2025 season, which includes playing for another state championship.

“Our message to our guys is you are going to get knocked down,” Phillips said. "We are in a sport where you have to have a little luck and some things have to go your way, or they don’t. We have to decide when we get knocked down if we want to quit or just work harder. So far, the kids look like they have responded at practice and hopefully we can carry that over to the game Friday."

Friday night, the Gators host St. Andrews in Gator Alley. The Lions are 3-5 overall and 0-1 in region play, following a 39-12 loss to Pinewood Friday. Phillips knows the Gators will have to be prepared Friday despite the Lion’s record.

“Coach Wesley Worthington took over a couple years ago and implemented the flexbone triple option,” Phillips said. “They have a couple good athletes back there who can run the football. The good thing is we are familiar with that offense as we see it in practice. Defensively, I feel pretty confident in our game plan. I feel if we can go out there and execute, we will be fine.”



