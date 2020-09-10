Bulloch Academy eyes another Savannah opponent

The Bulloch Academy Gators overcame their first big obstacle on their schedule with an impressive 32-2 win over Savannah Country day last Thursday in their season opener. The Gators moved the ball well offensively throughout the game, and shut the usually high scoring Hornets down defensively.







“We did a lot of things well, particularly in the first half of the game,” said Bulloch Academy coach Steve Pennington. “I feel like we got a little sloppy in the second half. We need to get to the point that we can grind a little harder, and pay more attention to our details as far as techniques go. It’s a lot better to have those things to work on after a win though, rather than after a loss.”





The Gator offense was expected to be a strength of the team this year, where the Gators seem to have taken the biggest strides from a year ago is on the defensive side of the ball.





“I got a huge compliment from Savannah Country Day coach Jim Collis,” said Pennington. “He said he did not expect us to have the kind of team speed we showed Thursday night, on the defensive side of the football. He said he was really surprised at the way we got to the football. That is something we are going to have to continue to do.”





This week the Gators continue with another member of the GHSA as they travel to Calvart Day. The Cavaliers were 7-4 and were put out in the opening round of the state playoffs last season. The Cavs are coming off a 42-7 loss to open the season at Prince Avenue Christian, but that score doesn’t really indicate how good Calvary is, as Prince Avenue is considered by many to be the top team in Class-A Private.





“They lost to a team that features the top quarterback in the nation by many publications,” said Penington. “It’s tough to get a gauge on where they really are just from that score. They have a rich tradition of winning, and Mark Stroud is a heck of a coach.”





Unlike Savannah Country Day, the Cavaliers should be able to match the Gators size up front, and Pennington is expecting playmakers from Calvary to be tough to stop.





“They are huge up front,” Pennington said. “They look like a small college team from that regard. They have a really good freshman quarterback who can sling the ball all over the field. They have a lot more players than Savannah Country Day did, and there won’t be a lot of people going both ways. The task should be even more monumental this week, than it was last week against Savannah Country Day.”





The Gators and Cavaliers are scheduled to get their game underway with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday night in Savannah.