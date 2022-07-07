Buck Belue signing books in Savannah

SAVANNAH –Coach’s Corner is excited to announce that Buck Belue, Georgia Bulldog national championship quarterback,will be signing his new book, Inside the Hedges,Saturday, July 9 from 6pm until 8pm. Books will be available for purchase onsite for $24.95.





“Inside The Hedgeswas thirty years in the making. I'm so excited to give Bulldog fans a behind the scenes view of our championship run from the quarterbacks’ perspective. It starts with a memorable Valdosta High Wildcats experience, continues with my favorite recruiting stories and into a very personal quarterback competition at Georgia”, says Belue. “One of my biggest motivations with this project was having the opportunity to praise teammates and coaches who never got the credit they deserved. I write about the challenges of a two-sport athlete and share of the life lessons I learned along the way.Finally, I end the journey with a game-by-game breakdown of our National Championship season, which concludes with that memorable victory over Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl.”“It is an honor that Buck has chosen Coach’s Corner for this event” says John Henderson, owner of Coach’s. “We are huge Bulldog fans and know the Savannah Dawg community will be out in full force.”