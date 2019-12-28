Blue Devils shut down Lifetime Christian

The Statesboro Blue Devils notched their eighth straight win as they used a 21-2 second half run to knock off Lifetime Christian 74-48 in day two of the Gentlemen’s Classic.



The Blue Devils rode the hot shooting of Zarion Griffin and some solid defense in coming through with the victory. Griffin had a game high 25 points in leading all scorers.





“We seem to playing really well defensively,” said Statesboro coach Lee Hill. “Their coach said this was the worst they have ever been beaten, and I think it’s because of the way we played defense tonight.”





The 74 points were a season-high for the Blue Devils, who actually trailed 7-1 to start the game. Statesboro closed the half on a 14-2 run, keyed by a thunderous one handed slam by Griffin, to grab a 32-23 halftime lead.





“We weren’t really hitting too well from outside in the first half,” Hill said. “We talked about that at halftime, and worked on trying to get to the rim more in the second half.”

The Eagles actually trimmed the Statesboro lead to five points early in the third quarter, but the Blue Devils then went on a 21-2 run which was highlighted by an alley oop from Griffin to freshman Leslie Black.





Statesboro outscored Lifetime Christian 42-12 from the middle of the third quarter. Coach Hill was able to substitute for his starters with about four minutes left in the game, a rest he feels they will need going into Saturdays finale.





“We have had to play our starters a lot the past two games,” Hill said. “I got a feeling that they were losing their legs late in the game. We will need to get then back quickly as we expect a good game tomorrow night.”





The Blue Devils (9-5) were led by Griffin with 25 points, Kobe Atlman and Lesie Black each had eight points. The Hurricanes were paced by Christopher Walker with 11 points.

Other scores included Greenbrier over Hiram 59-50. In the other game Swainsboro beat Richmond Academy 86-60.





Statesboro will be taking on Greenbrier Saturday night at 8:00 in the final game of the Gentlemen’s Classic. Other games include Richmond Academy taking on Hiram at 5:00, followed by Swainsboro and Lifetime Christian at 6 p.m.