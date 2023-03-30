Benedictine gets the best of Jackets

The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jacket baseball team dropped an 8-1 decision to the Benedictine Cadets Wednesday evening in Brooklet. Southeast drops to 7-8 overall and 4-3 in region play.







The Cadets Landon Ludwig was sharp on the mound for Benedictine allowing only one run on three hits with 10 strikeouts.





The Cadets took a 1-0 lead, but the Jackets came back to tie the game in the second on an RBI single from Brandon Stuart. Benedictine pulled away in the third scoring five runs in taking a 6-1 lead and then added two more runs in the top of the fourth.





“I told the kids I didn’t think we played too poorly in one particular are,” said SEB coach Brandon Peterson. “The problem was we didn’t exactly do anything too well either.”





One bright spot for the Jackets was the play of relief pitcher Carter Bowman. Bowman came in for starter Gage DiGiovanni and threw three shutout innings allowing four hits and no runs.





Peterson admits the Jackets moving up and into a tougher region means there aren’t the same of games they have seen in the past, but feels there is a lot of parity and is hoping the Jackets can still go on to win the series with Benedictine and the rest of the teams they have left.





“I feel like every series we have left is up for grabs,” Peterson said. “People seem to be taking one or two games from this team and that team. We just have to go to work every day and figure out what we have to do to be successful. It isn’t going to be easy in this region but if we play good baseball, I feel like we can win.”





Up next Southeast Bulloch travels to Benedictine in Savannah Thursday at 5:15 and then return home to wrap up their three-game series Friday at 5:30 in Brooklet.