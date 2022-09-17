Augusta uses big second half to get past Gators

Bulloch Academy set the pace early, but couldn't quite go the distance as Augusta Prep rallied in the second half to notch a 27-20 victory over the Gators Friday night in Augusta.







"We did a lot of good things, but just didn't get enough stops on defense," BA coach Aaron Phillips said. "We played well, but we have to play a complete game to get these wins."





Ben Aaron connected with Bryson Scott on a 7-yard pitch and catch to get the scoring started. Augusta Prep countered — and matched BA's missed extra point — to make it a 6-6 game early.





Aaron carried it in from 26 yards out to put BA back on top with a 13-6 lead that lasted into the half, but Augusta tied things up early in the third quarter.





Scott ripped off a 31-yard touchdown run to put BA up 20-13, but that was the last of the output for the Gators.





Augusta Prep marched down the field twice more and the Gators turned the ball over on downs with 37 seconds to play to put the game out of reach.





While Phillips wouldn't blame the loss on a depleted squad, the Gators were again hit by a flu bug that has lingered throughout the opening weeks and left them at less than full strength for the first month of action.





"You'd love to have the 'next man up' attitude, but sometimes that's not realistic with what the options are." Phillips said.





"We've had to play some young guys, but that's what we're dealing with and guys are getting experience, even if it's tough right now."





Bulloch Academy will get an immediate gut-check on Friday's tough loss as it welcomes GHSA Class AAA Savannah to Gator Alley next week.