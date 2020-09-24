9/24 Prep softball roundup

Area high school softball seasons are getting close to wrapping up their regular seasons, and while some are looking for region titles others are just hoping to make it to the region playoffs.







The Statesboro Blue Devils took a hit Tuesday at Mill Creek Park as they were run-ruled by South Effingham 9-0. The Rebels got a pair of home runs by Alex Brown to help their offense get on track. The loss dropped the Blue Devils to 2-6 in region play, and Statesboro is currently in 5th place with only the top five teams advancing to the region tournament.





“We understand where we are right now, but we can jump all the way to third if we can win out,” said coach Kaylee Coleman. “We have a big game at Glynn Academy on Saturday, and then still have games with Brunsick and Bradwell that could get us as high as third if we play well.”





“We were just starting to find our rhythm, and then lost a couple starters at the top of our lineup,” said Coleman. “With what is happening our girls know its next one up, and we are going to have to try and regroup and get things back together to make a run.”





Statesboro is at Glynn Academy Saturday afternoon.





The Portal Panthers had a big region game with Screven County Tuesday that went down to the wire as they dropped a 3-2 decision to the Gamecocks. The game ended up coming down to the final play. Tied at 2-2 Karleigh Crews came through with an RBI single for a walk-off victory for Screven County.





Kelsi Williams and Blair Brannen led Portal offensively. Portal drops to 7-3 overall, and 5-2 in region play. Up next Portal hosts McIntosh County Academy Thursday at 5:30.





The lone Bulloch County team to pull off a victory Tuesday was the Bulloch Academy Gators wh came through with an impressive 5-1 region victory at Pinewood. The Gators were led at the plate by Leah Williford who came through with a 2-run homer. Liv Finley went 2-2 Sophie Strickland and Tanner Kaiser each contributed RBI’s. Sydney Priest was solid on the mound as she allowed only three hits and struck out two.





The Gators improve to 10-2-1 overall and a perfect 5-0 in region play. Next up for the Gators they travel to Robert Toombs Thursday for a 6:00 start.