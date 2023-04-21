CLAXTON, Ga. — On Thursday, April 20, 2023, a humble man of deep faith, the Rev. William Michael Huling, age 71, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.



Born in Washington, D.C., he grew up in Macon, Ga. After graduating from Willingham High School in Macon, he continued his education, graduating from the University of Georgia with a B.S. in chemistry and with an MDiv from Emory University.

An avid UGA fan, he loved watching and participating in all sports. His love of competition was an innate part of him. As time allowed, he played basketball, golf and softball, and went body surfing at the beach. He looked forward to the extended-family touch football game every year. A longtime runner, he liked competing in local races.

His love of family was always at the forefront, and family vacations in St. Augustine and family time was a priority for him.

A seventh-generation United Methodist pastor, he faithfully served the South Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church for 47 years. Beginning his career in June 1979, he served Vidette UMC, East Macon UMC, Pembroke UMC, Garden City UMC, Claxton First UMC, Pittman Park UMC in Statesboro, and Thomasville First UMC. He retired after serving as district superintendent of the Savannah District. His last appointment was as a retired supply clergy at Darien UMC.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Morris Shepard and Mary Elizabeth Huling of Macon; and grandson Micah Williamson of Brunswick, Ga.

He is survived by his wife, Melinda Stewart Huling of Claxton; children, Melanie (Steve B.) Williamson of Brunswick; Matthew (Heather) Huling of Statesboro, Ga.; and Monica (Chris) Brister of Statesboro; a sister, Susan (Jeff) Wiley of Atlanta, Ga.; three brothers, Jim Huling of Macon; Glenn (Kyle) Huling of Tacoma, Wash.; and Patrick (Ruth) Huling of Olympia, Wash.; grandchildren, Emily and Olivia Huling and Abigail, Michael and Robin Brister, all of Statesboro, Ga.; and numerous much-loved nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: Sunday, April 23, 2023, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Mellie Nesmith Funeral Home in Claxton

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, April 24, 2023, at Pittman Park UMC; visitation will be 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by a celebration of life service at 11 a.m.

HONORARY PALLBEARERS: Ministers and spouses and the Lectionary Sunday School Class at Pittman Park UMC.

REMEMBRANCES: Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo St., Statesboro, GA 30458; or Pittman Park UMC, 1102 Fair Road, Statesboro, GA 30458

Statesboro Herald, April 22, 2023

