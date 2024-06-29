Obituary - Danielle Collins

On June 17, 2024, Danielle Collins, loving mother, daughter, sister and friend gained her angel wings at the young age of 40.

Born on August 13, 1983, in Statesboro, Georgia to Doug Collins and Patrice Rogers, Danielle grew up as the eldest of four children. She was passionate about her life, adventures, animals and most importantly her family.

Danielle’s passions and hard work took her in many different directions in her life from cheerleading, taekwondo, hunting and lifeguarding in her younger years, to her careers in accounting and law enforcement. Her biggest passion though was her children and her family. She loved them above all.

She always looked forward to our annual family vacations each year so that she could spend time with everyone. She always jumped right in with the chaos of the children and was more than willing to help out wherever she was needed. She brought a lot of joy to her family with her kindness and fierce heart.

Danielle graduated from Statesboro High School in 2001 and went on to pursue her education at Georgia Southern University where she earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting with a minor in fraud. She started out working with her father at his accounting firm, but began to explore more adventurous avenues including law enforcement before settling back into accounting with her beloved family.

She is survived by her children, Morgan & Collin Donaldson, father Doug (Nancy) Collins, mother Patrice Rogers, sister Carly (Tyler) Deal, brother Doug (Sidney) Collins, sister Catherine (James) Lee, Aunt Sunni Moore, Aunt Sharron Thackston, Aunt Susan (Steve) Simpson, Uncle Russ (Cathy) Rogers, Uncle David Collins many nieces/nephews and beloved other family members.

Services were held at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home on June 20, 2024. with Rev. Ricky Allen officiating.

Interment was at Eastside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Fixing the Boro, due to her love for her animals.

Statesboro Herald, June 29, 2024

