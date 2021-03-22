Obituary - William Thomas “Bill” Coussons

William Thomas “Bill” Coussons, age 81, passed away on March 22, 2021, after a brief illness.Bill was born in Rhode Island in 1939 to Emory Coussons and Geraldine Hoffaker Coussons. In 1941, the family moved to Jeffersonville, Georgia, where Bill spent his younger years until he joined the United States Army.Bill’s personality allowed him to achieve success in his sales career and then later after he retired from sales, when he became a limousine driver in the Atlanta area.He always had a story to tell about the people he came in contact with.Bill loved trains and enjoyed a large collection of model trains. Camping and having lunch as often as possible at "The Daily Grind" were other pasttimes Bill enjoyed. But more than anything, he loved his family and spending time with those he loved.Always eager to help others, Bill’s love extended beyond his immediate family, taking crisis intervention training (CIT) and becoming a member of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) in order to help those who might need help.He loved the Lord and was a member of Lower Mill Creek Primitive Baptist Church.Bill is survived by his daughters, Angie Coussons Dyches (Dan) of Statesboro and Carol Coussons DeReyes (Gabriel) of Lawrenceville; a sister, Grace Rochell Brownlee (Wesley) of Jeffersonville; a brother, George Emory Coussons (Maryann) of Guyton; a granddaughter, Kayleigh Dyches Biskup (Trevor) of Warner Robbins; and a grandson, Gabriel Coussons of Warner Robbins.A celebration of life is planned for a later date.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 23, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



