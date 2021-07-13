Obituary - William Slayton “Dock” Baker

William Slayton “Dock” Baker, 84, of Brooklet/Pooler, passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021. Dock died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with leukemia.Dock was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, five months and six days, Joyce Baker (2021); his parents, Jesse H. Baker (1992) and Kate Thomson Baker (1961); as well as siblings, Jesse E. “Dick” Baker (2017) and Don Baker (1958).Dock moved from Brooklet to Pooler in 1956, working for Union Bag for four months and 10 days. He later worked at Great Dane for a short time in 1957.In February 1958, he began working at Steel Erectors, where he found a job he loved. He was a crane operator there until 1984 and a member of Local 474. During his time there, he operated an 82-ton link belt crane for 11 years and unloaded sugar from sugar ships for Savannah Sugar Refinery.While at Steel Erectors, he traveled to Trinidad, West Indies, in 1982 and 1983. During his time in Trinidad, he became fast friends with Ramdeen Leela and the two and their families remain close friends today. The Leelas have visited here as Dock and his family had been to their home.In 1984, he co-founded Specialty Crane, where he worked until 1989. He was employed with J.N. Thompson from 1989 until 1992. He worked with Leard Huggins and Porter Huggins from 1992 until March of 1999 when he retired for good.He served seven years with the Brooklet Community Development Authority.He enjoyed collecting and restoring John Deere tractors. He was a charter member of the Rusty Relics Tractor Club, where he had served as past VP “in charge of the vice”.He enjoyed spending time at the family farm, affectionately known as “Bakers Acres”, and enjoyed listening to bluegrass music.Survivors include two daughters, Peggy Craft (Bradd) and Patsy Mallard (Bradley); grandchildren, Andrew Smith (Taylor and her daughter, Berkleigh), Catherine Hinson (Cameron); great-granddaughters, Aubree and Layne Hinson; siblings, Louise “Sister” Miller, Elyse “Bootsie” Burnsed (Al), Nell Haranda, Faye McGalliard (Larry) and Joel “Bubba” Baker (Dale); a special nephew, Jody Baker; as well as a number of other nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank Dr. Negrea and his staff for the past 10 years of service.The visitation will be on Wednesday, July 14th, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.The funeral will be on Thursday, July 15th, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow at Brooklet City Cemetery.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes, West Chatham Chapel, 901 West Highway 80, Pooler, GA; (912) 748-2444.Statesboro Herald, July 13, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



