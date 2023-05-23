Obituary - William Robert Walker

William Robert Walker, 72, died on Friday, May 19th, 2023, at his residence.

He was born on June 25, 1950, on the island of Guam.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cade Robert Walker and Edna Marie Carver Walker.

"Bill" is survived by his sister, Peggy Walker Stone (David S. Stone); his nephew, David "Keith" Stone (Teresa Waters Stone), and their children, Katie Alyssa Stone Prescott (Robert Prescott), Bailey Nicholas Stone (Jenna Johnson Stone) and Britani Nicole Stone Thompson (Luke Thompson); and his niece, Christy Marie Stone, and her son, Alexander "Cade" Allen. He also had many cousins he cared for dearly.

Bill followed the family's military tradition by serving in the United States Air Force as a firefighter at bases in Florida, Illinois and Alaska. He served his local community while working for the Statesboro Fire Department.

He later served his country by working with the United States Army for 30 years at Fort Gordon, then later at Fort Stewart as their safety inspector. That job called for him to work in many places ranging from keeping playgrounds safe on base to going into war zones keeping our soldiers safe.

Bill loved his cats through the years. That love affair started during his childhood in Maryland with his first cat, Mischief. Anyone that talked to Bill heard stories about Harry, Gabby, Mikey and Gus. They each had a special place in his heart.

Bill appreciated his family, his friends and the great outdoors. Birdwatching was his last passion with Gus. They would sit and watch birds for hours.

To many, he was our beloved "Uncle Bill".

We will always watch out for wolverines and will never take any wooden nickels because of his sage advice.

A memorial will be held at Loco's in Statesboro, Bill's home away from home, on Saturday, June 3rd, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, make a donation to a charity you know Bill would appreciate.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter, is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, May 24, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.