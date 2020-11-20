Obituary - William Lanier

William Calvin “Bill” Lanier passed away November 13, 2020, at his residence with his wife by his side. He had suffered with medical issues for a while. He was from Bulloch County.He was preceded in death by his father, James Calvin Lanier; mother, Doris Elizabeth Lanier; and a brother, Daniell G. Lanier.He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Tammy Lanier; three sons, B.J. Lanier, Alex Williams and Matthew Williams; two daughters, Dawn Lanier and Denyee Hegstron; a sister and brother-in-law, Gladys (B.E.) Newman of Brooklet, Ga.; and a brother and sister-in-law, James Logan (Tina) Lanier of Chickamauga, Ga.There will not be a service.Statesboro Herald, November 21, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



