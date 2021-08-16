Obituary - William Jones “Billy” Lane Jr.

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. William Jones “Billy” Lane Jr., age 78, passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.Billy was born in Richmond County, Georgia, but grew up in Statesboro. He graduated from Statesboro High School in 1960 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in animal husbandry from the University of Georgia in 1964. While at UGA, he was an active member of the Blue Key National Honor and Gridiron Secret societies.Billy began his career working for the USDA Farm Service Agency in Springfield, Georgia. He and his wife, Patricia, moved to Claxton, Georgia, and served as a USDA office manager for over three years.Billy and Patricia moved home to Bulloch County in 1968, where he farmed the family’s land for the next 46 years.Billy was the 1993 Ogeechee River Conservation District Man of the Year and was one of the first innovative farmers in this region to begin growing cantaloupes, watermelons and tomatoes on plastic.He received, on behalf of his family, the Georgia Centennial Farm award honoring those families who have worked the same farm for over 100 years.Billy grew tobacco, peanuts, cotton, corn and soybeans, and raised livestock. He loved producing from the land and worked to conserve and protect the land and improve its wildlife habitat for future generations.Billy enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing with his family and friends. He had a passion for quail hunting and was an avid redbreast fisherman in the Ogeechee River.Billy also enjoyed watching the Georgia Bulldogs and the Atlanta Braves.Billy was a member of Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church since 1958.Billy is preceded in death by his parents, William Jones Lane and Sue Franklin Lane; and his sister, Gloria Lane.Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Patricia Murphy Lane; a daughter and son-in-law, Susanne and Joey Maxwell of Statesboro; a son and daughter-in-law, John and Simone Lane of Statesboro; a son, Jason Lane of Blue Ridge, Georgia; six grandchildren, Chandler, Julia Ann and Victoria Maxwell and Brittany, John Daniel and Speer Lane; his brother, Robert E. “Bob” Lane (Kitty); his sister, Mary Ann Robertson; and his aunt, Dr. Betty Lane; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.The family would like to express their gratitude to his caregivers at Georgia Living Senior Home Care.Due to COVID-19, a private family service was held at Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. Interment followed at Eastside Cemetery at noon with Elder Randy Waters and Elder W.H. Durrence officiating.Pallbearers were William H. “Bing” Phillips, William H. “Billy” Bice, Chandler Maxwell, John Daniel Lane, J. Garry Hart, Brant Lane, David Lane and Jimmy Sands.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to either Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church, 4 South Zetterower Avenue, Statesboro, GA 30458; Ogeechee Riverkeeper, P.O. Box 16206, Savannah, GA 31416; The Lodge at Bethany, 77 Bethany Way, Statesboro, GA 30458; or to the charity of your choice.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 17, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



