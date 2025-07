GREENWOOD, S.C. -- William Jackson "Jack" Denmark Jr., 94, widower of Norma Jean Graham Denmark, entered into rest Saturday, June 28, 2025, in Greenwood, S.C.

A celebration of life service will be conducted Thursday, July 3rd, at 3 p.m. at Calvary Chapel with the Rev. David Evans officiating.

