Obituary - William Daniel Monroe

William Daniel Monroe, 91, died Thursday after a short illness.William was born in Metter on August 17, 1930, to Marshall and Phineas Monroe. He was raised in the Aline community.After graduating high school, he joined the United States Army and served during the Korean Conflict.William then went on to work for Excelsior EMC as a lineman for over 40 years. After retirement, he went to work for Metter Ford, driving vehicles all over Georgia and the Southeast United States. He also worked for Sheriff Homer Bell as a courtroom bailiff, taking all of his jobs seriously and serving as a dedicated employee.In his free time, William enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his family.He was preceded in death by his parents, wives, Betty Jean "Peggy" Monroe and Vondelle Boyles Monroe; siblings, Thomas Monroe, James "Giggie" Monroe, Melba Monroe McCoy; and son-in-law, Gene "Chip" Ansley.Survivors include daughter, Deborah Ann Ansley of Winterville; son, William "Dean" (Lucy) Monroe of Metter; grandchildren, Jeremy (Tracy) Davis of Lincolnton, Kelsey (Jamie) Davis of Winterville, Blake (Kristen) Monroe of Reidsville and Brett (Amanda) Monroe of Metter; five great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren, brothers, Roy and Bernice Monroe; and a sister, Lois Cannady; stepsons, Mark and Larry Boyles; and numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.The funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, July 17, 2022, in the chapel of Kennedy Funeral Homes in Metter at 3 p.m., with burial in the Mt. Olive Cemetery in Aline.Visitation will begin two hours prior to the funeral time.Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, July 16, 2022




