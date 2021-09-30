Obituary - William “Craig” Griffin Jr.

William “Craig” Griffin Jr., age 55, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021, at University Health Center in Augusta, Ga., due to complications from COVID-19.He was a 1984 graduate of Statesboro High School and received a diesel mechanic vocational degree from Savannah Technical College in 1986.Craig was employed by Williams Brother Trucking.Craig was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, NW and Celeste Craig Griffin, Augusta, Ga.; and maternal grandparents, WT and Wilma Hillis Clark, Statesboro, Ga.Craig is survived by his loving sons whom he adored, William C. “Will” Griffin III and Cannon Emerson Griffin of Millen, Ga.; his parents, William C. “Bill” Griffin Sr. and Joyce Clark Griffin of Statesboro, Ga.; sister, Barbara Griffin Scobey of Port Wentworth, Ga.; and many aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as his beloved dog, Jethro.The services were held at Deal Funeral Directors, Statesboro, GA with inurnment at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Special thanks to Deal Funeral Directors and Jake Futch for their great care and service.Memorial contributions may be made in Craig’s memory to: Hospice Care of the Lowcountry, P.O. Box 3827, Bluffton, SC 29910.Statesboro Herald, September 30, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



