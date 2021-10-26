Obituary - William Clyde "Bill" Newton

William Clyde "Bill" Newton, 77, of Baton Rouge, joined his Lord and Savior in eternal rest on October 24, 2021.Bill was born in Statesboro, Georgia, to Franklin and Bertha Newton on September 29, 1944.Prior to his professional career, Bill served our country as an MP in the United States Army while stationed in Germany.Bill then spent 22 years working in the maintenance division at James River paper mill in St. Francisville before career advancement moved him to Charlotte, N.C.Bill worked as a service engineer at Fischer's Automatische Gussstahlkugelfabrik (F.A.G. Bearings) for 25 years before retiring and eventually returning to Louisiana.Bill grew up on a farm and throughout his life enjoyed landscaping, gardening and growing his own food in his vegetable gardens.During the 31 years he lived in North Carolina, he was particularly passionate about keeping his lawn and gardens pristinely manicured.His other passions included woodworking, cooking and fishing whenever he had a chance.He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Wendall and Walton Newton.Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Joan Newton, of 34 years; three children, Shan Davis (Stan), Cody Newton (Heather), Savannah Davis (Josh); and three grandchildren, Sanders Davis, Sydney Davis and Ella Newton.Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home in Baton Rouge, LA on Thursday, October 28, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with the funeral service at 3 p.m.In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Charlie’s Place at Capital Area Alzheimer’s Association Baton Rouge, LA, 3772 North Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70806; or to Jefferson Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, LA.Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.Statesboro Herald, October 26, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



