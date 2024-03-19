Obituary - William Brian Fordham

William Brian Fordham, age 54, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at his residence.

Brian was born in Savannah on June 1, 1969, to Robert and Jean Fordham.

He was a longtime resident of Statesboro and graduated from Statesboro High School in 1987 and was a graduate of Missouri Auction School.

Brian was employed as the warehouse manager at Thacker Casket Company in Metter, Ga.

He loved watching his boys play sports and grow into fine young men.

Brian was very loyal, and stood by his sons no matter what challenges they faced.

He enjoyed time with his family and helping around the family farm.

For the past few years, Brian helped his father around the house.

Those who had the pleasure of knowing Brian knew what a gifted storyteller he was. He loved sharing a laugh with those around him.

Brian knew Jesus as his Savior and had a strong Christian faith.

He was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tom and Paulette Neal.

Survivors include his loving wife of 31 years, Leslie Neal Fordham; his parents, Robert and Jean Fordham; two sons, Connor Brian Fordham and fiancée, Tara Janelle Hart; and Thomas Neal Fordham; his sister and brother-in-law, Jessica and Stanley Brown; his brother and sister-in-law, Bo and Melana Fordham; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Emily and Bob Cook and William "Dub" and Beth Sands; several aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and numerous cousins.

Visitation was held Tuesday from 10 until 11 a.m. at Deal Funeral Directors.

A memorial service was held Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors with the Rev. Julian Ward and Bo Fordham officiating. Inurnment will follow in Upper Mill Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Honorary pallbearers were Marty Rushing, Gene Herring, Danny Miller, Jim Akins, Mark Conley, Andy Colson, Craig Moore, Dan Ledbetter, Barry Wolfe, Brandon Neal, Chris Wickham, Doug Brown and Ronald Heard.

Deal Funeral Directors of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, March 20, 2024

