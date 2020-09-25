Obituary - Wesley Griffin Gilbert

Wesley Griffin Gilbert, 43, beloved son, brother and uncle, died unexpectedly Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at his home.The Statesboro, Georgia, native graduated from Statesboro High School in 1996. He received a bachelor's degree in sports, entertainment and event management from Johnson and Wales University in Charleston in 2005.In 2008, Wesley opened The Pita Pit and operated it for a decade until selling it in 2018.Wesley loved all things outdoors, particularly leisure sports including fishing and golf. It is of some comfort to his family that Wesley was working in his yard on a beautiful autumn day at the time of his passing.Surviving are his mother and stepfather, Kathryn N. and Jimmy Holmes; his brother and sister-in-law, Grant and Laura Torres Gilbert; an adored niece, Windsor Marie Gilbert, all of Statesboro. Also surviving are his stepsister, Monica and Ronnie Richardson of Alma; and extended family including aunts, uncles, cousins and nieces.Wesley was preceded in death by his father, Ellison "Gil" Gilbert Jr.; and his maternal grandparents, Thomas and Vonceal Nasworthy.Private family services will be held at a later date.Memorial contributions may be made to Fixing the Boro, 915 East Inman Street; or to a charity of the donor's choice.Deal Funeral Directors of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 26, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



