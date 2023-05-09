Obituary - Walter Kye Herman

ELLABELL -- Walter Kye Herman, age 29, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2022.

Kye was born May 22, 1993, in Statesboro, Ga.

He attended Southeast Bulloch High School and received his welding certificate from Ogeechee Technical College.

Kye worked in construction and was a talented artist.

He enjoyed fishing and camping and was an avid Florida Gators fan.

Kye loved music, dancing, motorcycles and Chevrolet trucks.

He was baptized on July 25, 2020, along with his 91-year-old nanny, papa Phillip and uncle Glenn.

He attended Christian Recovery Center and his favorite Bible verse was Philippians 4:13, "I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me."

He never ended a conversation without telling his friends or family, “I love you”.

He was most proud of his children and had a huge place in his heart for people in need.

Kye was preceded in death by his grandfather, Paul White Sr.; and great-grandmothers, Vennie Lee Chassereau and Mildred Kangeter Davis.

Survivors include his son, Pricelynn Chevy Walter Herman; two daughters, Kyelie Marie Cribbs and Shelby O’Neil Ranew; mother and stepfather, Tammy and Kevin Turner of Ellabell; father, Kenneth E. Herman of Winter Haven, Fla.; grandparents, Sharon and Phillip Kangeter of Ellabell and Ruth Cox White of Winter Haven, Fla.; brother, Kenneth A. Herman of Orlando; sisters and brothers-in-law, Angel and Shane Cribbs of Brooklet and Amanda and Shane Ashley of Winter Haven; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, including Caleb Kangeter.

Visitation will be held 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2023, at the funeral home.

The funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2023, in the chapel of Flanders Powell Funeral Home with interment to follow in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Flanders Powell Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Walter Kye Herman.





Statesboro Herald, May 11, 2023

