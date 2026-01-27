Obituary - Waldo Ernest Meeks

Dr. Waldo Ernest Meeks, 78, of Statesboro, Georgia, died January 25, 2026, at Candler County Hospital in Metter, Georgia.

Born March 3, 1947, in Statesboro, Georgia, Waldo was a son of the late Ruby Nesmith Meeks and Floyd Matthew Meeks.

Waldo grew up in Bryan County on his family's 60-acre farm and graduated from Effingham County High School in 1965. He entered Georgia Southern College and graduated with both Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in industrial management.

Following employment as a design engineer, he matriculated to the University of Tennessee and received a doctor of philosophy in learning, design and technology in 1980.

Waldo was a professor at Georgia Southern University for over 30 years, beginning in the School of Education and later moving to the Engineering Department as program coordinator of the Industrial Management Program as a tenured professor. He retired from Georgia Southern University as professor emeritus.

Waldo is survived by his former wife, Kay Hendricks Meeks; stepsons, Jason Gibbs (Lisa) of Lexington, S.C.; and Scott Preston Gibbs of Rome, Ga.; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Willette and Sam Strickland of Albany, Ga.; sister-in-law, Linda Meeks of Milledgeville, Ga.; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Waldo was also predeceased by his brother, Herman Meeks; and his mother-in-law, Lorine Olliff Hendricks.

A member of the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro, Waldo loved the fellowship and community service provided through the organization. An avid motorcyclist, he was a member of the Statesboro Motorcycles Group. Waldo was a member of First Baptist Church Statesboro.

With a gentle soul and a generous heart, Waldo loved fiercely his family, his friends and his beloved cat, Nicholas.

Always ready to help, he found joy in lending a hand wherever it was needed.

A tinkerer at heart, Waldo could fix nearly anything mechanical. If he wasn’t offering help, he was likely with a gadget or tool in hand, lost in the satisfaction of making something work again.

As a teacher and mentor, Waldo did not simply teach his students; he invested in their lives and had the joy of watching many become successful entrepreneurs. He remained in touch with them long after graduation and deeply cherished hearing their stories of triumph.

Visitation will be held on January 29, 2026, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, Metter, Georgia.

The graveside service and interment will be January 30, 2026, at 2 p.m. at Upper Lotts Creek Church Cemetery with Joey Fennell, officiant.

Memorial contributions can be sent to: Kiwanis Club of Statesboro, GA, Inc., P.O. Box 472, Statesboro, GA 30459; or Upper Lotts Creek Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 1444, Statesboro, GA 30459.





Statesboro Herald, January 28, 2026

