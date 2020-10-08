Obituary - Vivian Mercer Brown

On Thursday, October 8, 2020, Vivian Mercer Brown passed away at the age of 76 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Savannah.Vivian was born on July 12, 1944, to Don and Ruby Mercer. She received a bachelor’s of education at Georgia Teachers College, now Georgia Southern University, and taught the second and third grades for over 35 years. She started her teaching career in Savannah, then moved to Lyons for a year, and finally ended up in Metter, where she spent the majority of her career. During her tenure in Metter, she was awarded the Teacher of the Year.She was married to Jimmy Ray Brown for over 52 years, the love of her life, and they raised two daughters, Tonya Bird and Dondra Rigdon.Vivian loved children, teaching, gardening at home and most importantly, her family. She loved her dog, Lilly, and she attended Metter Primitive Baptist Church.Vivian was preceded in death by her father, Don C. Mercer; her mother, Ruby Mae Mallard Mercer; and her husband, Jimmy Ray Brown.Surviving are her two daughters, Tonya Bird (William) and Dondra Rigdon (Benji); and her grandchildren, Madison Rae Bird, Railey Fayeth Rigdon, Mallard Julia Bird and Benjamin Landon Rigdon.The funeral will be held 3 o’clock in the afternoon on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter.Visitation will be held Sunday, October 11, 2020, from 2 o’clock until the funeral hour at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter. Interment will be in Lake Cemetery.Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com.Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter, is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, October 9, 2020

